Dealsy: Empowering Restaurants to Showcase Deals and Reach Food Enthusiasts

Enabling restaurants to highlight deals and connect with food enthusiasts.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dealsy Limited just announced signing of a strategic agreement with Force One Capital, a venture capital firm out of Toronto, Ontario. After completing due diligence, Force One will lead the current financing round and under the service agreement will provide capital markets, financial advisory and operational support to Dealsy as they position themselves for a nationwide customer acquisition strategy. This will follow with a mid-term focus to acquire strategic investors while working to position the business for M&A opportunities.
"Force One Capital is excited to support Dealsy’s growth in an aim to bring this disruptive technology into new markets nationally. Dealsy’s core business aligns seamlessly with our commitment to supporting forward-thinking disruptive entrepreneurs. Our team is eager to contribute to Dealsy's mission of revolutionizing the way deals are promoted and discovered in retail environments." Anthony Rossi, CEO, Force One Capital
In the bustling world of the food industry, standing out and attracting customers can be a challenge. Dealsy, a dynamic platform designed exclusively for restaurants, announces its arrival to transform the way deals are promoted and discovered. By addressing the unique needs of restaurants, Dealsy offers a dedicated launch pad to effortlessly showcase deals and connect with a vast network of food enthusiasts and potential customers.
“We understand the challenge restaurants face when it comes to driving traffic, and having margins clipped from delivery services. Restaurants and other retail businesses have little options for promoting their deals effectively, without having to run paid ads which is very costly. That's why we've created an all-in-one platform providing affordable advertising solution that takes the deals typically seen on an A-Frame and puts them on the phones of our users." said Co-founder Lucas Paulger of Dealsy.
Dealsy offers restaurants the following benefits:
1. Affordable Advertising: Say goodbye to costly traditional advertising methods. Dealsy provides affordable advertising tailored to fit any budget, allowing restaurants to reach thousands of hungry customers without breaking the bank.
2. Increased Visibility: With Dealsy, restaurants gain the visibility they deserve. Innovative features and a user-friendly interface make it easy for potential customers to discover deals and learn more about unique offerings.
3. Data-Driven Insights: Gain access to detailed analytics and performance metrics. Monitor the success of deals, track customer engagement, and make informed decisions to optimize marketing efforts.
4. Effortless Deal Management: Create, schedule, and manage deals seamlessly on one easy-to-use interface. Simply snap a photo of the dish, enter the details, and hit publish. Within minutes, new deals are ready to be claimed.
"We recognized a common pattern of challenges faced by restaurant owners and knew we needed to do something that was in favour of both restaurants and customers. Dealsy is designed to address this issue head-on. By allowing restaurants to upload real time deals, and special offers. We not only help customers save money but also drive foot traffic back into restaurants. It's a win-win scenario, and this is just the start of what we aim to achieve, as our application can be used in other retail environments." added Co-Founder, Jordan Brown.
To experience the power of Dealsy, restaurants can begin with a complimentary 90-day free trial, with no credit card required upon sign-up. For more information and to schedule a demo, please visit www.dealsy.ca.
About Dealsy:
Dealsy is a dedicated platform designed to help restaurants effortlessly manage and promote their deals. With affordable advertising solutions, increased visibility, and data-driven insights, Dealsy empowers restaurants to attract and engage with a larger audience.
