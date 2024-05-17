Sport, Arts and Culture and Basic Education host send-off function for Ubuntu Academy School and Edendale Technical High School, 17 May

CAF African Schools Soccer Championship 2024

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture in partnership with the Department of Basic Education and the South African Football Association invite members of the media to the send-off function of Ubuntu Academy School and Edendale Technical High School on the 17 May 2024 at Fun Valley in Johannesburg.

The schools will represent South Africa at the 2024 CAF Africa School Championship Cup to be played on the 21-24 May 2024 in Zanzibar with 20 participating Teams (10 Boys / 10 Girls).

The CAF Africa School Championship Cup is in its third edition after it was launched as a pilot tournament by FIFA as the “Pan Africa School Champions Cup”, aimed at promoting and developing school football in Africa.

South Africa will be represented in the boy's category by Ubuntu Academy School from Western Cape and the girls’ category by Edendale Technical High School from KwaZulu-Natal. Edendale Technical High School will be playing in their third consecutive CAF Africa School Championship Cup. Both schools represented the country after winning the 2023 Winter National School Sport Championships held in Gauteng, Benoni in July 2023. They subsequently represented the country again at the Regional (COSAFA) stage held last December in Zimbabwe, which they won.

The school Sport Championships remain natural stimulant of the rollout of school sport league programme, where learners are provided with access to participate in an organized sport programme. It is a product born out of the institutional and legislative frameworks as endorsed at the 2011 Sports Indaba.

Members of the media are therefore invited to the send-off event to CAF Africa School Championship Cup taking place as follows:

Event: CAF Africa School Championship Cup Send-Off Function

Venue: Fun Valley, Olifantsvlei, Johannesburg

Date: Friday, 17 May 2024

Time: 17h00

