Governor Hochul Meets With Irish Government

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul met with Taoiseach Simon Harris to discuss shared challenges and opportunities, including tackling the housing crisis and growing the New York and Ireland economies. Governor Hochul also met with Daithí de Róiste the Lord Mayor of Dublin to discuss their shared commitment to economic investment in AI and clean energy. Governor Hochul visited the Oireachtas to meet with leaders and have a tour of the Irish Parliament building. Governor Hochul formally signed a memorandum of understanding announcing a new partnership between Empire State Development, Ireland’s Guinness Enterprise Centre, and Dublin-based Furthr to foster innovation and collaboration between businesses in New York and Ireland.

PHOTOS of these events are available on the Governor's Flickr page.

