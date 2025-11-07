Corinne Erickson, M.D., Becomes Georgia’s First Dermatologist Certified by the Menopause Society

Dr. Corinne Erickson is the first Georgia dermatologist certified by the Menopause Society.

Your skin tells the story, as it’s often the first sign of hormonal change. Completing the menopause certification was the natural next step in deepening my understanding of hormonal skin health.” — Dr. Corinne Erickson

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia Skin Specialists proudly announces that Dr. Corinne Erickson, board-certified dermatologist and owner of the practice, has earned the Menopause Society Certified Practitioner designation - - making her the first and only dermatologist in Georgia to achieve this distinction.With more than 15 years in practice, Dr. Erickson has long emphasized the vital link between hormonal health and skin wellness, focusing on how hormonal shifts during puberty, perimenopause, and menopause affect the skin, hair, and overall appearance.“Your skin tells the story, as it’s often the first sign of hormonal change,” says Dr. Erickson. “Completing the Menopause Society certification was the natural next step in deepening my understanding of hormonal skin health and helping women navigate these changes with confidence.”In addition, Dr. Erickson completed the Integrative Dermatology Fellowship in February 2025, further distinguishing herself among the first dermatologists in Georgia trained to deliver a comprehensive, holistic approach to dermatologic care. Her expertise blends evidence-based dermatology with insights into nutrition, stress management, sleep, and hormonal balance.Dr. Erickson’s patients can expect personalized consultations that address not only skin and hair concerns, but also the underlying hormonal shifts that influence them. Whether navigating perimenopause, menopause, or other stages of hormonal change, Dr. Erickson takes an integrative approach that considers each patient’s unique hormone profile, lifestyle, and overall health. This comprehensive perspective allows her to design treatment plans that restore balance from within - - promoting radiant skin, renewed confidence, and lasting wellness.

