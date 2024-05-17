Cunningham Falls State Park Reopening Houck Area Day Use and Campground Ahead of Schedule

May 17, 2024

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

Cunningham Falls State Park will reopen its William Houck Area for day use on Saturday, May 18, as a sewer line replacement project along Route 77 in Frederick County has been completed ahead of schedule. The Houck campground will reopen on May 23.

The project, spearheaded by Maryland Environmental Service with cooperation from the Maryland State Highway Administration, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the National Park Service, included the installation of 26 manholes and relining of the aging underground sewer lines that provide service to the William Houck Area of Cunningham Falls State Park and Catoctin Mountain Park.

Route 77 will remain closed until May 23, and detours will remain in place until then. Swimming is scheduled to reopen on Memorial Day weekend. Park visitors should plan accordingly.

For more information about Cunningham Falls State Park, please visit the park’s website.