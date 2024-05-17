Woodbrook Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Caribbean Hospitality Group Inc.

Restructured, WDBG acquires hospitality holding company to create a Benchmark Luxury & Lifestyle Collection of operating 5-star hotels & resorts

Woodbrook Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDBG)

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodbrook Group Holdings [ticker: WDBG] – the previous investment and strategic planning advisory service company, founded in 1996, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a hospitality holdings company, Caribbean Hospitality Group, Inc (CHG), that seeks to acquire and rebrand some of its hotels and resorts in the Luxury & Lifestyle brand sector.

WDBG is also pleased to announce that its subsidiary, CHG, has entered into a Purchase & Sale Agreement (PSA) to acquire the Hotel St. Thomas [HST] in Montreal, Canada, [https://hotelst-thomas.com] closing at $28,700,000. In 2023, HST had gross revenues of $3.7M, with EBITDA of $1.5M USD.

CHG has also entered into MOUs for the acquisition of:

Lac Brome Hotel, Province of Quebec, Montreal, Canada: https://www.hotellacbrome.com/fr-ca

Hommage Hotel & Villas in St. Martin: https://www.hommagehotel.com

both hotels in the Caribbean:

These acquisitions allow WDBG to project an increase of the WDBG’s assets on its balance sheet, across all three (3) hotels, by over $88M and projecting an increase in annual revenue to over $10M within its first year of operation. The company will assume management control of each property upon closing, with immediate plans for major upgrades, expansions, refurbish and revitalize each property as needed to attain 5-star status. Closings on all above referenced properties are scheduled within 12 months of the execution of each PSA.

WDBG intends to apply for a name change as, “Global Hospitality Holdings Group, Inc.” with an application for a new ticker targeted as “GHHG”.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Hotel St. Thomas to CHG's prestigious Luxury & Lifestyle collection of globally recognized properties, marking the commencement of our strategic expansion across North America," stated Stephane Cohen-Ganouna, Chief Development Officer and Chairman of WDBG. "We eagerly anticipate collaborating with the exceptional team at Hotel St. Thomas to rejuvenate this extraordinary property and enhance its operational scope.”

The Hotel St. Thomas (HST) is a creative boutique hotel, developed with the idea of assembling local Chefs, Bartenders, Artists, Designers, and Entrepreneurs to create a genuine homage tribute to the exceptional gastronomy, art, and business scenery of Montreal. As a fresh approach to hotels in Montreal, St. Thomas pairs exclusive interior design and a unique SPA with an eclectic flair to provide a mindful and relaxed hotel experience that highlights Montreal’s peaceful, free-spirited well-being energy.

The addition of Hotel St. Thomas added to CHG’s extensive planned portfolio shall be the Hotel Lac Brome. A brand-new structure in the heart of the Eastern Side of Quebec, a resort region featuring vineyards, maple groves, less than 30 km from the U.S. border. This new resort complex, with its own peninsula for weddings and other celebrations at the foot of the lake, will offer the region a new concept. A hotel made up of 3 pavilions totaling 125 4-star suites and a Nordic spa with a Japanese flavor, featuring the very first Osen in Quebec.

CHG aims to successfully own and operate upwards of 50 hotels and resorts in its first three years of operation, with all 50 targeted properties expressing commitment to close via a Purchase & Sale Agreement (PSA).

"Hotel St. Thomas holds a special place in CHG’s heart as our first property,” said Lonnie Fuller, CHG’s Founder and President of WDBG. After visiting the property and spending several days with the St. Thomas management team, he remarked, “We admire how the management team at HST takes such exceptional care to ensure guests’ experience, well-being, and comfort. We are enthusiastic about continuing this journey with Mathieu Castonguay, the Owner/Operator of Hotel St. Thomas. By contributing to our North American target assets, we view HST as a vital component of our Canadian portfolio.”

About Hotel St. Thomas

Hotel St. Thomas is a boutique hotel in Montreal, Canada. https://hotelst-thomas.com

About Woodbrook Group Holdings

Woodbrook Group Holdings, Inc. (WDBG) recently acquired Caribbean Hospitality Group, Inc., a Puerto Rico-based hospitality holdings company. For further details, please visit: www.chg-hotels.com

