SKNBS enhances testing capabilities with new high-tech equipment

Basseterre, St. Kitts (SKNBS): In a significant step towards advancing its

analytical laboratories, the St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards has acquired a state-of-the-art High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) device. This cutting-edge technology, widely utilized by food and drug regulators, testing laboratories, and law enforcement agencies globally, is a costly yet invaluable piece of equipment designed for trace level analysis.

The HPLC technology is adept at separating compounds dissolved in a liquid sample, enabling both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the components present and their concentrations. This advancement empowers the Bureau of Standards to detect hidden substances such as allergens, toxins, and other harmful compounds in both imported and locally produced food and water.

Beyond safety testing, the HPLC’s capabilities extend to analyzing the nutritional content of fresh produce. This function is particularly beneficial for small businesses, agro-processors, and farmers, potentially enhancing their trade prospects by meeting stringent international standards.

The Bureau acknowledges the critical role such equipment plays in overcoming trade barriers. International bodies such as the European Union, USDA, and FDA impose rigorous testing requirements, demanding analyses from sophisticated devices like the HPLC to ensure compliance with global standards such as the CODEX for food safety. The Bureau’s acquisition of this equipment aligns with its mandate to meet these requirements, thereby facilitating the safe movement of goods.

Funded under a Capital Project, the procurement of the HPLC was made possible through the support of the Ministry of Finance, for which the Bureau extends its gratitude. Later this month, a team from the manufacturer will arrive in the federation to install, train, and validate the new equipment, marking the commencement of its operational phase.

This development represents a pivotal enhancement in the Bureau’s capacity to safeguard public health and bolster the economic potential of St. Kitts & Nevis through improved compliance with international trade standards.