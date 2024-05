SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN , UNITED STATES , May 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PULTE FAMILY CHARITABLE FOUNDATION MAKES GENEROUS DONATION TO ANGELS’ PLACE$10 million campaign supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation awarded a grant to Angels’ Place at an event last night held atSt. John’s Resort in Plymouth. The Foundation will match donations to Angels’ Place Enriching LivesCampaign dollar-for-dollar up to $2,000,000 over a four year timeframe.Angels’ Place was founded in 1992 to provide loving homes and professional services to adults withintellectual and developmental disabilities. Today, nearly 100 residents live in twenty-one Angels’ Placehomes.Through the Enriching Lives Campaign:• All twenty-one homes will be enhanced (or replaced) so its nearly 100 residents will live comfortably and safely age-in-place.• Our enrichment center will be an enhanced hub of resident activities.• The Angels’ Place endowment will increase by $3 million to supplement the incremental cost of providing incremental care.“Our dad, William J. Pulte, and his wife, Karen, began supporting Angels’ Place over 30 yearsago. The deep love and care of all the volunteers and employees through their housing and wrap-around services for individuals with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities isinspiring. Whether you are talking with a caretaker or a resident, you walk away thinking you justencountered the face of God. They are all beautiful earthly angels. We are honored to come alongsideAngels’ Place with this matching grant so that they may continue to bless those they serve for yearsto come, and we hope that many others will join us in this pursuit, “ said Nancy Pulte Rickard, President,Pulte Family Charitable FoundationAngels’ Place CEO, Tom Szczepanski commented, “The Pulte Family has been generous to the men andwomen of Angels’ Place since its founding. The challenge shows their continued leadership and willmotivate others to offer their support. We are grateful to the Pulte’s and all who answer their challenge.”support of our mission…… said Tom Szczepanski, Angels’ Place ChiefIf you are interested in helping Angels’ meet the goals of this campaign or interested in more informationplease contact Barbara Urbiel at 350-2203 ext. 155.