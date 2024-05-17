Pulte Family Charitable Foundation Makes Generous Donation to Angels' Place
$10 million campaign supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation awarded a grant to Angels’ Place at an event last night held at
St. John’s Resort in Plymouth. The Foundation will match donations to Angels’ Place Enriching Lives
Campaign dollar-for-dollar up to $2,000,000 over a four year timeframe.
Angels’ Place was founded in 1992 to provide loving homes and professional services to adults with
intellectual and developmental disabilities. Today, nearly 100 residents live in twenty-one Angels’ Place
homes.
Through the Enriching Lives Campaign:
• All twenty-one homes will be enhanced (or replaced) so its nearly 100 residents will live comfortably and safely age-in-place.
• Our enrichment center will be an enhanced hub of resident activities.
• The Angels’ Place endowment will increase by $3 million to supplement the incremental cost of providing incremental care.
“Our dad, William J. Pulte, and his wife, Karen, began supporting Angels’ Place over 30 years
ago. The deep love and care of all the volunteers and employees through their housing and wrap-
around services for individuals with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities is
inspiring. Whether you are talking with a caretaker or a resident, you walk away thinking you just
encountered the face of God. They are all beautiful earthly angels. We are honored to come alongside
Angels’ Place with this matching grant so that they may continue to bless those they serve for years
to come, and we hope that many others will join us in this pursuit, “ said Nancy Pulte Rickard, President,
Pulte Family Charitable Foundation
Angels’ Place CEO, Tom Szczepanski commented, “The Pulte Family has been generous to the men and
women of Angels’ Place since its founding. The challenge shows their continued leadership and will
motivate others to offer their support. We are grateful to the Pulte’s and all who answer their challenge.”
If you are interested in helping Angels’ meet the goals of this campaign or interested in more information
please contact Barbara Urbiel at 350-2203 ext. 155.
James Conner
