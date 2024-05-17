Ventura Leads Bipartisan Effort to Provide Psilocybin Treatments
This bill could provide hope for persons struggling with difficult mental health issues like veterans with PTSD, and others with depression who don't respond to traditional mental health treatments.”SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State Senator Rachel Ventura announced that Senate Bill 3695 has been assigned to the Senate Executive Committee and has bipartisan support.
Senate Bill 3695, also known as the CURE Act – or the Compassionate Use and Research of Entheogens Act – aims to tackle treatment-resistant conditions such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, substance abuse, eating disorders, and other mental health conditions. Additionally, it would facilitate research into the safety and efficacy of psilocybin through medical, psychological, and scientific studies. New Chief Co-Sponsor Senator Craig Wilcox has researched and considered filing a similar psilocybin bill focused on mental health and medicinal use for more than two years.
“After much discussion with my colleagues, I am proud to see the bipartisanship collaboration on this historic piece of legislation that would aid veterans and those suffering with mental illnesses, PTSD, substance abuse and more,” said Ventura (D-Joliet). “Psilocybin would open new pathways in the brain to help pinpoint things that need to be worked on. Integrated therapy-based sessions following its exposure would create real change in an individual’s life who have exhausted other methods previously.”
A referral would be required from a healthcare professional in order to begin the therapy. Prior to first exposure of psilocybin, a prep-session would be required for every individual to gauge their issues, previous treatments and methods they have tried as well as post-session meetings to ensure that the individual has the resources and tools that they need to work through the psilocybin experience.
“This year, Senator Rachel Ventura has introduced a medicinal psilocybin bill geared toward mental health use, and we have worked together since the legislation was discussed in a subject-matter only committee hearing last month,” said Senator Craig Wilcox (R-McHenry. “At our request, the bill language has changed significantly. Today, I am comfortable that the bill truly focuses on medicinal use of psilocybin and have signed on as a Chief Co-Sponsor of Senate Bill 3695. We look forward to more discussion and a possible floor vote on this legislation, which could provide hope for persons struggling with difficult mental health issues like veterans with PTSD, and others with depression who don't respond to traditional mental health treatments.”
“Psilocybin and other psychedelic medicines have demonstrated the potential to allow people to deeply process trauma and grief and heal from anxiety, depression, and substance use disorders,” said Katie Sullivan, MSN, APRN, FNP-C and co-founder of Modern Compassionate Care. “The CURE Act was crafted with the input of healthcare providers and advocates through the Illinois Psychedelic Society to provide a framework to deliver this breakthrough therapeutic option safely and ethically, while centering the needs of patients and our communities. My hope is that our legislators will consider this a vote of conscience and allow our citizens access to this life-changing treatment.”
The bill would also establish the Illinois Psilocybin Advisory Board under the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation which would create a training program, ethical standards, and licensing requirements. Additionally, psychedelic therapies would be administered in controlled, supervised settings to ensure safety and treatment effectiveness. Retail sales of these medicines would be prohibited and could only be used under supervision at designated service centers.
“Law Enforcement Action Partnership recognizes this bill as nothing short of life saving. Providing a proven means for people to work through their traumas and live happier, healthier, and more productive lives,” said Dave Franco, retired police officer and speaker for the Law Enforcement Action Partnership. “The benefits for mental and behavioral health can also have a sizable impact on community and public safety."
The bill has been assigned to the Senate Executive Committee where Senator hopes it will be heard in the following days.
