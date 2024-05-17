Operating Media Re-opens Its Borivali Branch, Offering Top-Quality Digital Marketing Training
Operating Media Reopens Its Borivali Branch and Invites Students for AdmissionMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operating Media, one of Mumbai's oldest and most reputable digital marketing training institutes, is pleased to announce the reopening of its Borivali branch. The institute, founded by renowned digital marketing expert Harsh Pareek in 2011, has trained over 10,000 students and has received the highest reviews from its alums. With the highest reviews and a commitment to providing 100% practical training, Operating Media is the go-to destination for individuals looking to excel in the digital marketing industry.
With the increasing demand for digital marketing skills in today's job market, Operating Media has taken the initiative to reopen its Borivali branch to cater to the growing needs of students in the area. The institute offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers all aspects of digital marketing, including SEO, social media marketing, email marketing, and more.
With over 15 years of experience in training students, Harsh Pareek is regarded as one of the top trainers in the digital marketing domain. His expertise and knowledge have helped numerous students kickstart their careers in the digital marketing industry. The reopening of the Borivali branch will provide students with the opportunity to learn from the best and gain practical skills that are highly sought after by employers.
The Borivali branch of Operating Media has been closed for renovations and upgrades and is now ready to welcome students back for in-person training. The institute offers courses like SEO, social media marketing, and Google AdWords. What sets Operating Media apart from other training institutes is its small batch size, ensuring personalized attention for each student. This approach allows for a more interactive and hands-on learning experience, allowing students to apply their skills in real-world scenarios.
Operating Media offers top-quality training and provides placement assistance to its students. With a robust network of industry connections, the institute helps students secure internships and job opportunities upon course completion. This has been instrumental in the success of Operating Media's students, with many working in reputable companies and making a significant impact in the digital marketing field.
We are thrilled to announce the reopening of our Borivali branch and welcome students for admission. We aim to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the digital marketing field. With the guidance of our experienced trainers, we are confident that our students will be able to achieve their career goals and make a mark in the industry," said Harsh Pareek, founder of Operating Media.
Operating Media's Borivali branch is now open for admissions, and interested students can visit the institute's website for more information. With its excellent track record and experienced trainers, Operating Media is the go-to institute for anyone looking to build a successful career in digital marketing. Take advantage of this opportunity to learn from the best and join today's digital revolution. You can reach out to them at +91-7700022882 or visit their website www.operatingmedia.com
