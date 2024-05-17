Luxaviation Group to extend its leadership position in the FBO industry with the acquisition of 17 Sky Valet FBOs
Luxaviation Group boosts its leadership in the FBO industry with the acquisition of Sky Valet, expanding its ExecuJet FBO network to 141 locations globally.
Together with SkyValet, we continue expanding the reach of the ExecuJet Network and our ambition of sustainability, setting new benchmarks in the industry.”LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxaviation Group today announces that it marked a significant milestone in its journey towards increasing its leadership position in the FBO industry with the acquisition of Sky Valet. This strategic move bolsters its ExecuJet FBO network, bringing it to a robust 141 FBOs across all key regions globally. The acquisition synergizes with Luxaviation’s earlier 100% takeover of the Paragon Network, affirming its steadfast dedication to elevating client service standards with consistent excellence and competitive pricing across an expanded geographical footprint.
— Patrick Hansen, CEO of Luxaviation Group
Michel Tohane, President of the FBO division at Luxaviation Group, will be spearheading the FBO integration of Sky Valet into Luxaviation Group with a special focus on the experienced staff of 90 new colleagues.
Michel knows Sky Valet well, as he successfully led its operations as Executive Vice President before joining Luxaviation in 2021. Reflecting on this milestone, he states: “Being one of the global leaders in the FBO industry provides us today not only with the opportunity to further grow regionally. We also have the ambition to push the green agenda of the group and of business aviation as an industry”. A recent example of Luxaviation’s commitment to transitioning towards more sustainable air transport is the provisioning of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to its clients at its Paris Le Bourget FBO.
Patrick Hansen, CEO of Luxaviation Group, stated, "This acquisition represents a pivotal moment for Luxaviation Group and our continued expansion in the global FBO market. After a regrouping phase following Covid, Luxaviation Group is focused enhancing our ability to deliver unparalleled service quality and operational excellence to our clients. Together with SkyValet, we continue expanding the reach of the ExecuJet Network and our ambition of sustainability, setting new benchmarks in the industry."
Patrick’s ambition is underpinned by the attribution of a series of international certificates and awards, proof for ExecuJet’s day-to-day excellence. A recent survey on market perception conducted by one of the world’s leading consultancy firms demonstrates that ExecuJet is the most admired FBO chain for its customer service.
This network expansion underscores Luxaviation’s unwavering confidence in sustainable aviation practices, fortifying its capacity to negotiate and implement Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) procurement across its network. It aligns with Luxaviation’s continued commitment to making the aviation industry more sustainable and reinforces its role in promoting environmental responsibility.
Lou Weis
Apollo Strategists
lou.weis@apollo.lu
