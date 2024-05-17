Seattle Kraken Bring on WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform®

Michelle Welch, CMO and SVP of business strategy at WatchGuard Technologies

Comprehensive security and unmatched ease of use help a lean IT team for a global sports franchise shut out online attackers

Our goal is to make enterprise-class cybersecurity accessible to organizations of any size. We're proud that the Kraken are echoing what we hear from so many of our customers and partners.” — Michelle Welch

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEATTLE – May 16, 2024 – WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity, is proud to announce the recent deployment of its Unified Security Platform® architecture for the Seattle Kraken, providing comprehensive protection against cyber threats for the NHL’s 32nd franchise. The Kraken now rely on WatchGuard to provide firewalls, endpoint protection, antivirus, advanced threat detection and response across all environments, and device and patch management, all managed from a single console.

“Using WatchGuard has been a great experience,” said Sean Rawlins, Seattle Kraken director of IT. “As we evaluated their platform, we were immediately impressed with how WatchGuard has reduced complexity without compromising on the level of security we need as a globally recognised brand.”

"Our goal is to make enterprise-class cybersecurity accessible to organizations of any size," said Michelle Welch, CMO and SVP of business strategy at WatchGuard Technologies. "A key part of that value proposition is the simplicity and ease of use our Unified Security Platform provides to IT security pros so they can efficiently stop threats faced by their organizations. We're proud that the Kraken are echoing what we hear from so many of our customers and partners around the world."

WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform: Simplified Security That Makes the Last Stop

The six-person Kraken IT team is responsible for managing and protecting more than 260 individuals and their devices at home and on the road, as well as servers, private networks, and other equipment. The Kraken Community Iceplex, which houses the team’s offices and IT equipment, also has rinks and a Wi-Fi network that are open to the public. The team also supports technology innovation across the franchise and is known for raising the bar league-wide on the use of technology in player, employee, and fan experiences. WatchGuard’s intuitive management – which is designed for ease of use – enables the Kraken’s lean IT team to quickly and efficiently recognize and address issues.

“We need strong, unified security to protect sensitive data and information,” said Rawlins. “What’s more, ensuring the security of fan data and online experiences is a top priority. With the cybersecurity landscape continuously evolving, WatchGuard enables us to maintain vigilance in monitoring for and defending against emerging threats.”

According to Ryan Willgues, cybersecurity engineer of the Kraken, WatchGuard’s focus on usability has helped with the daily cybersecurity workflow. “WatchGuard Advanced EPDR is a lightweight and powerful agent that utilises best-in-class security and features ease of use from one single Cloud dashboard.”



About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. Our Unified Security Platform® approach is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security that increases their business scale and velocity while also improving operational efficiency. Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers, the company’s award-winning products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi. Together, they offer five critical elements of a security platform: comprehensive security, shared knowledge, clarity & control, operational alignment, and automation. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit www.WatchGuard.com.

For additional information, promotions and updates, follow WatchGuard on Twitter (@WatchGuard), on Facebook, or on the LinkedIn Company page. Also, visit our InfoSec blog, Secplicity, for real-time information about the latest threats and how to cope with them at www.secplicity.org. Subscribe to The 443 – Security Simplified podcast at Secplicity.org, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.



WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.



About the Seattle Kraken

Launched in 2021, the Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's 32nd franchise and compete in the league's Pacific Division. The 2024-25 season will be the Kraken's fourth at Climate Pledge Arena. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia and content.

###