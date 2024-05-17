Cosmetica India Academy create new frontiers in the cosmetology industry
With next-generation technology and equipment and following the latest procedures, Cosmetica India Academy is set to reshape the cosmetology industry.
In this academy, we train students and hand over our expertise to them in the hope that these visionaries will surely transform the cosmetology industry.”NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As technological advancements enter the cosmetology industry and people become more open to surgeries and enhance their natural beauty, the demand for cosmetic surgeons has surged. Realising this need of humans at an early stage, Dr Chandra Prakash started hustling to integrate the idea of aesthetic medicine and surgical procedures into his practice. That's how Cosmetica India Academy came to life, and its prime goal was to re-envision the cosmetology industry.
— Dr Chandra Prakash
"Cosmetica India Academy was formed with an ideology to provide a shared platform for cosmetologists to learn, connect and develop." is how Dr. Chandra Prakash, CEO Cosmetica India Academy describes the institution. And, being true to his vision, this academy ticks off all the boxes.
Cosmetica India Academy has covered significant milestones from a one-man show to being an academy since its inception. For the last nine years, Cosmetica India Academy has been teaching the art of cosmetology to aspiring students.
The academy now stands as one of the leading centres that adapts and teaches the teaches the latest developments and advancements in skincare, permanent makeup, cosmetic surgery, aesthetic medicine and other segments of the beauty industry. Courses like the PG Diploma in Clinical Cosmetology are among the most popular ones.
Alongside other professional courses, the academy specialises in laser and cosmetic surgery. To be precise, this exceptional academy has trained over 4000 students. These leading industry experts and professionals ensure that after completion of the course, the students can immediately start their own practice. Moreover, Cosmetica India Academy also inculcates business and marketing skills that aid in the growth and development of the business.
“We are firm believers of the notion that every individual is beautiful on their own. And that's also what we teach our students. There are many who can claim to do the procedure because, after all, it's a process, right? But, there are very few professionals who understand what it truly means for the patients. The real essence lies in understanding that enhancing beauty is an art Students who are mentored at Cosmetica India Academy realise this vision and work with this value .” expressed Dr. Chandra Prakash, CEO of Cosmetica India Academy.
That's how this academy is expanding and growing its vision and business both. With branches in Delhi, Mohali, Raipur, Ranchi, Mumbai & Turkey, the institution is always seeking new opportunities to develop the business even more. The academy knew it was time to enter the digital realm and establish its online presence. That's why Cosmetica India Academy didn't hesitate to reach out to Dart Digital Agency and collaborate with the digital marketing agency for various services like website design and development.
This was a turning point in their journey as the website aided them to provide more facilities, accessibility and visibility to its target audience which helped in attracting more students. The founder of the institution also states that the academy will help new students and professionals to build a better future for themselves and the industry.
Fond of their art and proud of their creativity, Cosmetica India Academy is managed by the leading experts of the industry, and these professionals continuously research and keep themselves updated to provide better knowledge to their students. Moreover the academy also ensures to keep adding new and advanced courses and workshops to keep its students ahead of the curve.
Believing that young minds are the future of tomorrow, Cosmetica India Academy is empowering and mentoring them to transform the cosmetology industry while also supporting them to set up their own centers. The institute also guides them through the marketing process and assists them in forming their digital presence.
Blending the theory with hands-on practicals, Cosmetica India Academy trains its students for real world scenarios. From aspiring makeup artists to cosmetologists, this academy is the stepping stone for everyone who wants to enter the beauty industry. With complete dedication towards its students, the institution provides international certifications, lifetime support, and study materials and even keeps them updated about the latest innovations in the industry. As an institution that fully supports its students, Cosmetica India Academy also provides fellowships in Medical Cosmetology.
Alongside being accredited to Skill India, Cosmetica India Academy has proved itself to be one of the most revolutionary institutes in India, with affiliations and recognition from trusted organisations.
Dr Chandra Prakash, CEO Cosmetica India Academy, shares, "Being a leading institution in the industry, we have to be updated about everything in terms of what's going on in the industry to have the knowledge of the latest equipment and technologies."
The institute hopes to continue and pass on this legacy of cosmetology for many more years to come and it will be interesting to monitor the growth of this innovative and creative academy in the coming years.
About Us
Cosmetica India Academy is a leading cosmetology institute that's been providing training for more than nine years. The academy provides international certifications and acts as a platform where professionals can learn, develop and network with each other.
Dr Chandra Prakash
Cosmetica India Academy
+91 93191 60675
academy@cosmeticaindia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Cosmetology Workshop