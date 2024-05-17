VitalX Wellness is having it's Grand Opening on May 18th, 2024
VitalX Wellness, a New Preventative care and Wellness clinic in Johns Creek, is now accepting patients.
I created VITALX Wellness because I wanted to provide a more comprehensive approach to health screening, wellness plans, and regenerative solutions under one roof—and make it all affordable”JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VitalX Wellness (www.vitalxwellness.com), a new preventative care and wellness clinic in Johns Creek, is thrilled to announce its Grand Opening event May 18th, 2024. Attendees can win up to $2,000 in services and there will be a drawing for gifts every half hour. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the clinic’s location at Johns Creek, 10955 Jones Bridge Rd Suite 126, Johns Creek, GA 30022 (Inside Salons by JC).
— Sarika King
Pioneering a new approach to wellness, VitalX Wellness focusses on three pillars of health: diagnostic screenings, wellness treatments, and regenerative solutions in Atlanta.
With a focus on proactive health management, VitalX Wellness excels in three key areas:
1. Comprehensive Care: From genetic testing to heart scan, brain health assessment, IV therapy, inflammation testing, hormone optimization, weight loss, and advanced skincare solutions like micro-needling and exosome therapy, VitalX Wellness offers a holistic approach to wellness.
2. Preventative Medicine Partnerships: Whether for families, businesses, organizations, or teams, VitalX Wellness is poised to be your go-to partner in preventative medicine, by providing quality healthcare, corporate discounts, and on-site wellness programs.
3. Affordable Care: Insurance covered services and zero percent down and zero interest financing options make healthcare affordable to everyone.
More Ways to Save While Maximizing Health:
1. 30% off any service if an appointment is booked before Grand Opening.
2. 20% off any service if an appointment is booked the day of Grand Opening.
3. A free assessment to explore insurance coverage options will be provided.
4. Zero down and zero interest financing options are available to everyone regardless of the credit score.
Unlock Your Health's X Factor with VitalX Wellness: 10955 Jones Bridge Rd Suite 126, Johns Creek, GA 30022 (Inside Salons by JC)
For inquiries, contact VitalX Wellness at (404) 912-9005 or email info@vitalxwellness.com.
About VitalX Wellness:
VitalX Wellness is a leading preventative care clinic in Johns Creek, dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare through proactive health management. Offering a range of evidence-based diagnostic screenings, wellness treatments, and regenerative medicine solutions, VitalX Wellness is committed to empowering individuals and communities to prioritize their health and well-being.
For media inquiries, please contact: Sarika King, CEO and Founder of VitalX Wellness at sarika.king@vitalxwellness.com or (404) 912-9072.
Sarika King
VitalX Wellness
+1 404-912-9005
