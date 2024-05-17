Presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus visited devastated areas of Fuzuli city and reviewed the city’s master plan

AZERBAIJAN, May 17 - Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, visited the devastated areas of the city of Fuzuli and examined the city’s master plan.
