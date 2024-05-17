Gauntlet of Power - Dungeon crawler mixed with horde-shooter by OrangePixel coming to PC and Switch
What if Binding of Isaac and Vampire Survivors had a Zelda like love baby, with a kick-ass weapon system?DEN HELDER, NETHERLANDS, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heroes of Loot: Gauntlet of Power, a roguelike combining dungeon crawling with bullet-heaven gameplay from OrangePixel, launches in June on PC via Steam. A Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS release will be available in Q4 2024.
Heroes of Loot: Gauntlet of Power takes horde-shooting and dungeon crawler into a new and exciting roguelike direction. Combining the frantic bullet heaven genre with a more adventurous dungeon adventure. Use your unique weapon, the Gauntlet of Power, to mount weapons in 8 directions and level them up, unlock new combo weapons and various other additional effects to help you fight the horde of skulls, imps, ghosts, ghouls and other creepy crawly dungeon dwellers as you descend deeper and deeper.
Packed with an endless variation of dungeons, unlockable characters, treasures, quests, special powerful items and randomized boss encounters, Gauntlet of Power will provide you with HOURS OF GAMEPLAY - and this is just the beginning!
- Randomly generated dungeons, items enemies and bosses, you never play the same game twice
- 5 base weapons and 9 special combos and union weapons - all upgradable in strength
- Unique items that enhance your powers against the horde of enemies
- Over 14 end bosses
- 6 dungeons covering 16 levels and a final boss-of-all-bosses battle
- 2 playable and 2 unlockable classes
- Unlockable Rune-power options to support you in completing the game
- Perma unlockable Forged cards
- Secret rooms, Quests, Treasure rooms, and Shops
Gauntlet of Power is the 3rd game in the Heroes of Loot series, and also marks Orangepixel’s 20 year anniversary as a (fulltime) solo game developer which I’m proud to say is a very unique feat especially in 2024 !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3Ga3SNmTY8
Website: https://orangepixel.net/heroesofloot3
Press Kit Link: https://orangepixel.net/goppresskit
Release date: 17/06/ 2024
Media Assets: https://orangepixel.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/GauntletOfPower_Mediaassets.zip
Website: https://orangepixel.net/
Discord: https://discord.gg/orangepixel
About Orangepixel:
Orangepixel is a Dutch one-man developer, founded in 2004 by Pascal Bestebroer (aka Orange Pascal). Due to being a solo-developer handling everything from game-design to code and pixel-art, all the Orangepixel games contain a unique style and feeling as an extension of the developers creativity and love for games.
Most noteworthy titles have been the Heroes of Loot series (PC, Switch, Mobile, PSVita, 3DS), Gunslugs series (PC,Switch, Mobile, 3DS, PSVita) and the original Space Grunts (PC, Switch and Mobile).
Pascal Bestebroer
Orangepixel
Gauntlet of Power announcement trailer