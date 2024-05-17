One of Melbourne’s Premiere Sources for Photobooths and Photographers

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Click Shoot Entertainment is one of Melbourne City’s premiere sources for photo booth hire including wedding photo booths in Dandenong ranges, corporate event photo booths or party photo booths. The founder Dylan says "Give your guests something memorable to take home and to talk about with friends and family. A fun and enjoyable photo booth experience that gets guests queuing up for the camera and gives instant memories at your event. Our photo booth hires come to you at any party location and can be set up practically anywhere for a photo booth experience that will have people talking for months and years to come!"

Their Marketing Manager Prav says that "Finding a good photographer for your wedding can be a tedious job. With our photo booths for weddings, we provide an exciting way for your guests to remember the happy day with fun props, a photo booth that fits groups, couples or individuals for quality photographs, and the ease that comes with a portable photo booth rental. We travel to any event focusing mainly on Melbourne City, Dandenong Ranges, or any other eastern and southeastern suburbs in Melbourne Metro. Our photo booth hires will get your guests excited about posing for the camera."

Their Event Manager Mish says "Have a corporate event you want to capture memories at? We do corporate luncheons, store openings, outdoor events and more! With our open-air photo booth, coworkers can get the whole group in for a fun photo." Photo booths are a great way to take the formality and stiffness out of event images – make sure guests have a blast with a fun digital photo booth. The photo prints out right there at the booth so guests get an instant memory they can take home – try doing that with a photographer!

Whether planning a wedding, birthday party, corporate event or other special events coming up, a Click Shoot Entertainment's Photobooth can be helpful to create a great time for everyone at the party. A digital photo booth is easy, fun, creative and affordable – a combo that’s hard to come by when it comes to event photography! So go on to https://clickshootentertainment.com.au today and find out about the best photo booth rental packages in Melbourne!