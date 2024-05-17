V Medical Aesthetics Set to Expand Its Presence in Singapore with the Opening of New Clinics

Singapore’s leading aesthetics clinic brings its services closer to its clients with new locations across the city-state.

Our new clinics are part of our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care and delivering transformative results that enhance our clients' confidence and well-being.” — Dr. Ian Tan

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V Medical Aesthetics marks a significant milestone with its six new clinics that have been opened during the past one year. These new locations are in line with the clinic’s goal of bringing top-notch aesthetic services to its clients.

"We are excited to embark on this new chapter of growth as we continue our journey to make advanced aesthetic treatments accessible to our clients," says Dr. Ian Tan, Founder and Medical Director of V Medical Aesthetics. "Our new clinics are part of our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care and delivering transformative results that enhance our clients' confidence and well-being."

V Medical Aesthetics has earned a reputation for excellence in Singapore’s aesthetic medicine community. By combining advanced medical technology with a team of experienced professionals, the clinic offers a comprehensive range of non-invasive and minimally invasive aesthetic treatments tailored to address various concerns and deliver natural-looking results.

The new clinic branches in Clementi, Woodleigh Mall, White Sands, Bedok Mall, Tiong Bahru, and Westgate feature state-of-the-art facilities equipped with the latest advancements in aesthetic technology, ensuring that clients receive safe and effective treatments. From skin rejuvenation and anti-aging solutions to body contouring and hair restoration procedures, V Medical Aesthetics offers a comprehensive suite of treatments designed to address diverse aesthetic concerns.

They likewise offer pico laser treatments, which V Medical Aesthetics is best known for.

Pico Laser technology represents a significant advancement in laser-based aesthetic treatments, offering unparalleled precision, efficacy, and safety. Unlike traditional lasers, Pico Laser operates at picosecond speeds, delivering ultra-short pulses of energy to target unwanted pigmentation, scars, fine lines, and other common skin concerns with minimal discomfort and downtime.

"Pico Laser represents the pinnacle of innovation in aesthetic medicine, and we are proud to be at the forefront of bringing this revolutionary technology to our clients in Singapore,” continues Dr. Ian Tan.

In addition to its commitment to delivering excellence in aesthetics, V Medical Aesthetics places a strong emphasis on patient safety, ensuring that all treatments are performed with the highest standards of care. The clinics adhere to stringent safety protocols and guidelines, providing clients with peace of mind and confidence throughout their aesthetic journey.

Now with 16 branch locations, V Medical Aesthetics looks forward to serving more clients and expanding its reach in Singapore. The clinics will provide a welcoming and inclusive environment where clients can feel comfortable and confident as they embark on their aesthetic transformation journey.

About V Medical Aesthetics

V Medical Aesthetics is a leading provider of advanced aesthetic treatments in Singapore, offering a comprehensive range of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures to address various aesthetic concerns.