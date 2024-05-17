Investments to map Australian resources that will power our future prosperity

As part of the 2024-25 May Budget, the Australian Government announced it will fund Geoscience Australia to accelerate the discovery of critical minerals, ground water and other resources necessary for the net zero transition.

The government is providing $566.1 million over 10 years from 2024-25 for the new Resourcing Australia’s Prosperity initiative. This will enable Geoscience Australia to comprehensively map Australia’s natural resources.

This measure will provide publicly available data and information free of charge, helping to identify highly prospective areas for resource exploration and potential new discoveries.

