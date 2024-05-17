Answered Faith Releases New Bible Study on Prayer for Church and Personal Use
A New Resource For Churches and Individual ChristiansMESQUITE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Answered Faith, a leading Christian publishing company, has announced the release of their latest Bible study on prayer. This study, written by Pastor Duke Taber, is designed for use in churches for their mid-week Bible study, small groups, Sunday school classes, home groups, or for personal enrichment. With over 30 years of pastoral experience, Pastor Taber brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to this study on one of the most fundamental aspects of the Christian faith.
The new Bible study, titled "13 Bible Study Lessons On Prayer," delves into the importance and power of prayer in the life of a believer. It explores various types of prayer, such as intercession, supplication, and thanksgiving, and provides practical tips for developing a consistent and effective prayer life. The study also delves into the biblical examples of prayer and how it can transform our relationship with God and impact our daily lives.
"We are excited to release this new Bible study on prayer," said Sue Taber, the marketing director of Answered Faith. "In today's fast-paced world, it is easy to neglect our prayer life, but this study serves as a reminder of the importance of connecting with God through prayer. We believe it will be a valuable resource for churches and individuals seeking to deepen their faith and relationship with God."
The study is now available for purchase on the Answered Faith website in PDF format, making it easily accessible for churches and individuals to print out at their discretion. With its practical and biblical approach, "13 Bible Study Lessons On Prayer" is sure to be a valuable tool for anyone seeking to grow in their understanding and practice of prayer. For more information, visit the Answered Faith website.
