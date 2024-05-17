Fine Art Shippers State-of-the-Art Storage Facility Was Featured in The Art Newspaper

Fine Art Shippers art storage facility was featured in The Art Newspaper's special issue dedicated to Frieze New York 2024.

Fine Art Shippers is beyond grateful to receive recognition from one of the most reputable art publications in the world.” — Fine Art Shippers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Art Shippers, a New York-based art logistics company, shared the news that its art storage facility was featured in The Art Newspaper's special issue dedicated to Frieze, one of the biggest art fairs in the world.

The Art Newspaper is a monthly print publication founded in 1990, which covers news about the visual arts and the art market. It has a network of editions in five countries, produces daily papers during major art events, and releases weekly podcasts.

The Art Newspaper’s issue featuring Fine Art Shippers art storage was dedicated to Frieze New York 2024. Frieze is an annual contemporary art fair with editions in four cities: New York, Los Angeles, London, and Seoul. It has also acquired several other art fairs, including the legendary Armory Show.

Fine Art Shippers referenced the feature in one of the recent posts on its official blog: “Fine Art Shippers is beyond grateful to receive recognition from one of the most reputable art publications in the world. The fact that our efforts were seen as worthy of mentioning means a lot to us. Instances like these remind us of our goals and motivate us to strive for greatness and improve.” The art logistics company also mentioned that its team visited Frieze New York 2024 to help art collectors with logistics.

Fine Art Shippers art storage facility is located in Upper Manhattan. It is equipped with cutting-edge technology, such as advanced security and access control features, climate control systems, dry line fire suppression, early warning smoke detection, and a natural gas emergency generator. Fine Art Shippers art storage is renowned for its museum-quality standards and personalized approach to handling and storing artworks of all types.

The company has a team of experts who specialize in handling, packing, and crating artworks of any size and medium. This comprehensive approach ensures that each piece is carefully managed throughout its time in storage. Fine Art Shippers caters to the unique needs of each client, offering customizable storage solutions tailored to specific requirements.

Fine Art Shippers has over twenty-five years of experience in the industry and has already worked with countless clients across the United States and the world. It offers comprehensive services in all areas of art logistics and is prepared to handle valuables of any kind, including entire exhibitions. The company has a trustworthy network of partners who help ensure the safety of art during all stages of transportation.

More information about Fine Art Shippers and its services is available by phone at (917) 658-5075, by email at info@fineartshippers.com, or on the company’s official website.