Carry The Load Hosts the 14th Annual Dallas Memorial March to Honor Fallen U.S. Service Members on Memorial Day Weekend

The non-profit organization calls for all Americans to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carry The Load, a non-profit that provides active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices of our military, veterans, first responders, and their families, will conclude it’s 20,000-mile National Relay with the 14th Annual Dallas Memorial March on Memorial Day weekend at Reverchon Park in Dallas. Founded in 2011 by two Veteran U.S. Navy SEALs, Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley, to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day, Carry The Load has grown into a nationwide movement to raise awareness of the fallen and provide emotional healing for those left behind.

“For family and loved ones of the fallen, every day is Memorial Day,” says Holley, co-founder, president, and CEO of Carry The Load. “This year on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, we ask for everyone to take a moment out of their day to unite and honor the sacrifices made for our freedom.”

In addition to the healing people get by participating in Carry The Load, the non-profit raises funds to assist with the many challenges facing our nation’s military, veterans, first responders and their families. This year the non-profit has a goal to raise $2 million through peer-to-peer fundraising in support of its partners that provide services like counseling, adaptive training, suicide prevention, equine therapy, service dogs, job placement, and more. To date Carry The Load has raised more than $42 million.

About the Dallas Memorial March

The Dallas Memorial March is open to the public on Sunday, May 26 at 12:00 PM CT and continues through the night until Monday, May 27 at 1:00 PM at Reverchon Park in Dallas. The flagship event is a two-day embodiment of Carry The Load’s values and mission to celebrate our heroes, remember the fallen, and educate communities on how to respectfully observe Memorial Day. Enjoy inspirational speeches, stories of fallen heroes, flag ceremonies, live music, Carry The Flag Kids Zone, and more. Highlights include:

Sunday, May 26:

• Welcome the National Relay team at 3:45 PM as they hand off the American Flag at the Dallas Memorial March opening ceremony.

• Step off for the start at 4:30 PM with a 2-mile loop on the Dallas city streets and continue to march in honor of the fallen for 20 hours along a 7-mile loop on the Katy Trail.

• Watch a 30-minute feature film at 8:00 PM about the creator of Carry The Load’s National Relay.

• Meet at 11:59 PM for the Silent Midnight March.

Monday, May 27:

• Carry the storyboard of a fallen hero to the stage by meeting at 11:15 AM on the Katy Trail near the Katy Ice House to line up for the procession.

• Join the closing ceremony at 11:30 AM to watch the storyboard procession and the offering of three $8,000 scholarships awarded to children of the fallen.

• Tune in to WFAA and WFAA+ at 4:00 PM for a “Carry The Load” special, also available on-demand on WFAA’s digital platforms YouTube and WFAA+ following the broadcast.

The Dallas Memorial March is a family-friendly event. Registration is complimentary and encouraged at http://www.carrytheload.org/Memorial-May.

Sponsors of the 2024 Dallas Memorial March include Andrews Distributing, Atmos Energy, FirstNet (Built by AT&T), Bandera Ventures, Coors Light, Energy Transfer, Frito-Lay (PepsiCo), Henry Schein, Hillwood, JPMorgan Chase, KLTY, Peinado Construction; SRS Distribution; Turner Construction Company; USAA; WFAA; Wiley X; and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

ABOUT CARRY THE LOAD

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders, and their families. In 2011, Veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Stephen Holley and Clint Bruce completed a 20-hour, 11-minute Memorial March around White Rock Lake in Dallas. They marched to remind the nation about the true meaning of the sacrifices made for our freedom. More than a decade later, Carry The Load is a nationwide movement that honors our nation’s heroes and makes Memorial Day matter again. For more, visit www.carrytheload.org or www.carrytheload.org/media-resources. Who Are You Carrying?

