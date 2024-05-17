Selah Moonie is Releasing her New Single “All I Want Is You” This Friday
Selah Moonie is blending love and friendship with her Bahamian roots with "All I Want Is You."NASSAU, NEW PROVIDENCE, THE BAHAMAS, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nassau-born artist and multifaceted musician Selah Moonie is set to release her latest single, “All I Want Is You,” this Friday, May 17th, 2024. The single marks another pivotal moment in her illustrious career, weaving her deep-seated Bahamian roots with universal themes of love and friendship. The song is not only a love ballad but also an ode to the enduring spirit of companionship, resonating deeply with anyone who considers someone a best friend.
Selah’s journey, illustrated in her compelling biography, reflects a tapestry of musical prowess and personal resilience. From her early beginnings as a church pianist in The Bahamas to her acclaim as a genre-defying artist, Selah’s narrative is rich with dedication and perseverance. The essence of her story is encapsulated in her new release, which echoes her journey and her deep love for her native country.
“All I Want Is You” is characterized by its heartfelt lyrics and Selah’s soulful delivery, underscored by a melodic blend of contemporary sounds and traditional influences. The track features a harmonious mix of piano, trumpet, and bass, instruments that have played a significant role in Selah’s musical development. Her voice, both powerful and tender, carries the song’s emotion, making it a true testament to her artistic evolution.
Selah describes the single as “a reflection of the love that has both challenged and changed me. It’s about recognizing that sometimes, the most profound relationships are with those who have been right beside us all along.” This theme of close bonds is likely to strike a chord with listeners, offering a musical embrace to those we cherish most.
Both self-taught and trained at prestigious institutions like Berklee College of Music and influenced by giants in the music industry such as Nina Simone, Exuma, and Bob Marley, Selah’s style is both eclectic and accessible. Her music not only pays homage to her roots but also pushes the boundaries of genre, creating a sound that is uniquely her own. This new single promises to be a continuation of that innovative spirit, bringing together elements of jazz, soul, and Bahamian Goombay rhythms.
The song’s release is not just a launch of another track; it is a celebration of Selah’s continuous growth as an artist and entrepreneur. Since her return to The Bahamas, she has not only re-established her musical career but also expanded her influence by founding Halie Moon Records and Poitier Entertainment. Through these ventures, she manages her brand and supports other artists, including her son, further solidifying her role as a leader in the music industry.
Selah’s artistic journey can be felt in every note in her new release. Her music invites listeners into the heart of a woman who has navigated life’s ups and downs with grace and tenacity.
As we anticipate the release of “All I Want Is You,” it is clear that Selah Moonie is not just releasing a song; she is sharing a part of her soul.
With her continued commitment to her craft and her community, Selah is poised to remain a significant figure in the music world, both in The Bahamas and internationally. Her story and her music continue to inspire and resonate, making this release a noteworthy addition to her impressive repertoire.
Pre-save “All I Want Is You” by Selah Moonie at: https://venice.lnk.to/all-i-want-is-you
Founded by Selah Moonie, Poitier Entertainment and Halie Moon Records represent the culmination of her expansive career in music. Based in Nassau, The Bahamas, the companies focus on developing artistic talent, producing quality music, and promoting cultural heritage. With a commitment to authenticity, integrity and innovation, Selah’s ventures support her vision of nurturing global musical narratives.
