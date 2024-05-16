Metabolon secures $60M credit facility to fund growth

Morrisville-based Metabolon, a provider of metabolomics data and insights for the life sciences, has closed on a new $60 million credit facility to fund company growth and expand research and development efforts.

An initial $42.5 million was funded at closing and will be used to support the company's global expansion plans, including market penetration initiatives and strategic partnerships, the company said in a news release.

Metabolon staff at RTP headquarters.

"This infusion of additional capital and robust process leading up to it underscore the strong investor confidence in Metabolon’s vision, capabilities and market potential within the multiomics and metabolomics industry" said Rohan (Ro) Hastie, chief executive officer of Metabolon. "As the life sciences embrace a sophisticated multiomics paradigm, Metabolon is emerging as an industry benchmark and an essential catalyst toward achieving true precision medicine. This investment will enable us to accelerate growth, drive innovation, and further solidify our position as a leader in the metabolomics space."

The financing was led by Trinity Capital, a Phoenix-based specialty lending company that provides debt and equipment financing to growth-stage companies.

The credit facility enabled the early retirement of Metabolon’s previous $35 million debt facility. It follows a $25 million equity financing that closed in January 2023.

“Despite relatively challenging capital markets environment, this investment of non-dilutive growth capital, combined with the equity round before it, are proof that top-performing companies like Metabolon continue to attract funding,” said Gerry Haines, chief financial officer at Metabolon. “We are thrilled to have this top-tier investor backing us, enabling us to advance scientific research, drive breakthrough discoveries and further develop our technology as we bring market-leading metabolomics and bioinformatics solutions to the multiomics community.”

Rob Lake, senior managing director of life sciences at Trinity, said, “We are excited to partner with Metabolon, a company that has demonstrated innovation and excellence in the life sciences sector. By leveraging their cutting-edge technology and extensive experience, the team has the potential to accelerate research and we look forward to supporting the company’s ongoing growth and expansion in the industry.”

Metabolomics: a window on health and disease

Metabolomics is the large-scale study of metabolites, the small molecules produced by an organism’s digestion, breakdown of drugs or other chemical processes. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers of health and disease, enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic as well as non-genetic factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle and the microbiome on health.

Metabolomics is a part of multiomics, a wholistic approach to health analysis that studies data sets from an organism’s libraries of various molecules -- the metabolome, genome, proteome, transcriptome, epigenome, microbiome and other “omes.”

Metabolon offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions supporting customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. Applications of its work include biomarker discovery, disease taxonomy and diagnosis, diagnostic test development, tracking of drug and nutrient effects, identification of drug development targets, bioprocess optimization and value extraction from genomic research.

The company serves clients in biopharmaceuticals, population health, consumer products, agriculture, wellness, and academic and government research.

Since its founding in 2000, Metabolon has performed over 10,000 projects for 1,300 clients, and its work has been included in over 3,000 publications.

The company has over 225 employees, with more than 20% holding Ph.D.s, according to the company’s website.