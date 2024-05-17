Hammervold Law Sues Diamonds International Again
Hammervold Law has filed a new arbitration demand against Diamonds International for its unfair and deceptive sales practices.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On behalf of Shirley Henderson, Hammervold Law has filed an arbitration demand against Diamonds International (Almod Diamonds, LTD, d/b/a Diamonds International and Diamonds International Honduras, S.A.) with the American Arbitration Association, Case No. 01-24-0005-4816.
Diamonds International is one of the largest jewelry retailers in the world, but virtually all of its 140+ locations are cruise ships destinations. The arbitration demand alleges that Diamonds International “sells massively overpriced jewelry to port-city tourists in one-off transactions, by employing a series of unfair, deceptive, and unethical business practices, including misleading customers and outright fraud.” The arbitration demand also alleges that “Diamonds International operates almost exclusively out of port cities because its business model is reliant upon a steady stream of one-off transactions with unsuspecting cruise ship passengers who (1) are on vacation; (2) are not familiar with Diamond International’s reputation for misleading and cheating customers; and (3) have been primed to buy from Diamonds International by the cruise line and/or its associates.”
The arbitration demand claims that Diamonds International violated NY Gen. Bus. L § 218-a, NY Gen. Bus. L. § 349, and NY Gen. Bus. L § 239-c with respect to its sale of four massively overpriced jewelry pieces that featured Crown of Light Diamonds. The arbitration demand alleges that the Claimant, Shirley Henderson, tried to return this jewelry “almost immediately after leaving the high-pressure sales environment of the Diamonds International store in Puerto De Crucero,” but Diamonds International refused to provide a refund. The arbitration demand alleges that Diamonds International continued to refuse to provide a refund even after the Claimant obtained an appraisal demonstrating that the jewelry was worth less than half of the purchase price.
The arbitration demand seeks recission of the jewelry purchase, compensatory damages, punitive damages, and attorneys’ fees.
Hammervold Law previously filed another lawsuit against Diamonds International in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Case No. 1:20-CV-20531 (2020), on behalf of Julia Genevy, a 67-year-old retired librarian plaintiff alleged that Diamonds International fraudulently deceived her into using her life savings to pay over $250,000 for jewelry during a cruise vacation. Hammervold Law confidentially settled that lawsuit within 30 days of filing it.
