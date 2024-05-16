Months-Long Investigation Leads to Federal Indictment Targeting Dangerous Northeast Crew

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the results of a months-long investigation that culminated in a sweeping federal indictment.

In September of 2023, members of the Violent Crime Impact Team, in partnership with our federal law enforcement partners, began a long-term investigation into a violent crew suspected of distributing narcotics throughout the District from the Carver Langston neighborhood.

As a result of their work, on Monday, May 13, 2024, a 17-count federal indictment was issued by the U.S. District Court.

On Wednesday, May 15, 2024, the investigation culminated in a large-scale, multi-agency takedown operation involving over 300 law enforcement officers and agents with MPD, DEA, FBI, and the United States Attorney’s Office. Multiple search warrants were executed and fifteen arrests were made.

“This is just the latest example of the diligent work the men and woman of the Metropolitan Police Department are putting in around the clock to hold those who are preying on our communities accountable,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith. “The results of this painstaking investigation by our detectives will bring immediate relief to the neighborhoods that these suspects were operating in. We will continue to leverage the full resources of the Metropolitan Police Department and our partners in order to keep our communities safe.”

Pursuant to the federal indictment by the U.S. District Court, the following suspects were arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 400 Grams or More of Fentanyl and Cocaine Base within 1,000 Feet of a Protected Location, Unlawful Distribution of Forty Grams or More of Fentanyl, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition by a Person Convicted of a Crime Punishable by Imprisonment Exceeding One Year, Unlawful Distribution of Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Aiding and Abetting, and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence or Dangerous Offense:

31-year-old Jamiek Divine Bassil, of Northwest.

of Northwest. 34-year-old Damien Antonio Jenkins, of Capitol Heights, MD.

of Capitol Heights, MD. 32-year-old Charles Manson, of Northeast.

of Northeast. 29-year-old Trevon Rashard Palmer, of Northeast.

of Northeast. 20-year-old Nathaniel Russell, of Northwest.

of Northwest. 42-year-old Van Garfield Robinson III, of Southeast.

of Southeast. 30-year-old Briyon Dewayne Shuford, of Northwest.

of Northwest. 47-year-old Jason Green, of Northeast.

of Northeast. 40-year-old Lydell Douglas, of Southeast.

of Southeast. 26-year-old Jerome Delonte Powell, of Southeast.

Additionally, the following suspects were arrested as a result of the investigation and the execution of the search warrants:

23-year-old Jahru Gathers , of Northeast, was charged with Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device . CCN: 24072716

, of Northeast, was charged with and . CCN: 24072716 35-year-old Abrian Avone Walker , of Northeast, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony) . CCN: 24072638

, of Northeast, was charged with . CCN: 24072638 22-year-old Ahmed Bailey , of Northeast, was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance . CCN: 24072645

, of Northeast, was charged with . CCN: 24072645 40-year-old Calvin Timorthy Allen , of Northwest, was charged with Manufacturing, Distributing, Dispensing, Possessing a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Pistol . CCN: 24072775

, of Northwest, was charged with and . CCN: 24072775 29-year-old Roscoe Washington, of Northwest, was charged with Possession of Unregistered Ammunition and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24072709

The multiple search warrants that were executed throughout the District resulted in the recovery of 20 firearms, additional ammunition feeding devices, more than 150 cartridges of ammunition, over $23,000 in U.S. currency, and a quantity of suspected fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and liquid PCP.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the United States Attorney’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their continued partnership and assistance with this investigation.

CCN: 23150870