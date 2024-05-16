Fairmount Memorial Association announces groundbreaking ceremony for Timber Run Reserve
A new, upscale memorial park providing interment for both pets and people, featuring contemporary design, gathering spaces, and ornamental gardens.SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairmount Memorial Association to hold groundbreaking ceremony for a contemporary ‘pets & people’ memorial park; “Timber Run Reserve.”
Fairmount Memorial Association announces the launch of Timber Run Reserve; Spokane’s newest memorial park. Timber Run Reserve is a uniquely contemporary and upscale approach to interment for both people and pets.
The media and members of the community are invited to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for Timber Run Reserve on June 5th, 2024, at 1pm at 822 N Government Way, north of Riverside Memorial Park.
Our vision for Timber Run Reserve is a space that embraces the beauty of a botanical garden while using technology to create a unique, immersive experience in an upscale memorial space.
Additionally, Timber Run Reserve will be the first memorial park in Eastern Washington to provide cremation interment options for both pets and people. Spokane area families now have the choice to keep a beloved cat, dog, or even horse near them after they have passed.
Conveniently located just minutes from downtown Spokane, the ornamental gardens at Timber Run Reserve will feature stunning views and exciting amenities such as fire pits, water features, chalk walls, and an outdoor audio system.
Location, features, and more information: www.timberrunreserve.com
Candace Aramburu
Fairmount Memorial Association
+1 509-326-6813
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram