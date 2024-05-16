Vermont Agency of Agriculture Takes Action to Combat Non-Native Invasive Plant Species Threat

Eight new plant species targeted for public awareness and regulation to prevent spread - Image: Porcelain Berry

May 16, 2024 | Montpelier, VT - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) has taken a proactive step to safeguard the state's ecosystems from the threat of invasive plant species. Recognizing the significant risks posed by non-native invasive plants and utilizing existing statutory authority, Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts has declared eight new plant species as plant pests. This list includes Kudzu, Mile-a-Minute, Japanese Stiltgrass, Porcelain Berry, Wineberry, Waterwheel, Water Hyacinth and Water Soldier. These designated plant species are not native to Vermont and present an ecological and/or economic threat to Vermont.

Non-native invasive plant species are capable of being introduced into Vermont by humans either intentionally, or unintentionally. The designation of these species as plant pests enables VAAFM to regulate their human aided movement within the State. Individuals or entities wishing to engage in activities such as selling, transporting, or moving these plant pests within the state will now be required to obtain a permit from the Secretary of Agriculture Food and Markets. This permit will ensure that such activities are conducted in a manner that minimizes the risk of introduction or spread of these invasive plants.

The selection of these eight new plant species was made in consultation with Vermont state government partners including the Vermont Departments of Forests, Parks and Recreation, the Departments of Environmental Conservation, and Fish and Wildlife at the Agency of Natural Resources.

For more images and plant information for this designation, visit: Vtinvasives.org/plantpests

Contact: Emilie Inoue, (802)505-0217, Emilie.Inoue@vermont.gov