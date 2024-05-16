Cannabis Advocate Alan C. Robinson Speaks on Marijuana Rescheduling and the Need for Complete Descheduling
Rescheduling Isn’t Enough: Why Cannabis Should Be Completely DescheduledMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alan C. Robinson, co-founder of Herbal Aspect and a leading advocate for cannabis reform, shares his insights on the potential rescheduling of marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III substance. Robinson, recognized as the most outstanding cannabis advocate of 2020 by NORML and recipient of the Retail Excellence Award from the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the discussion.
Robinson has built a reputable name in the cannabis community through his dedication to advocacy and business acumen. Herbal Aspect, his Madison-based cannabis retail chain, exemplifies his commitment to providing high-quality cannabis products and promoting equitable business practices. Through his work, Robinson aims to challenge the racial disparities within the cannabis industry, where a staggering 80%-90% of businesses are white-owned, while Black and Brown individuals disproportionately suffer from cannabis-related incarcerations.
In addition to his business leadership, Robinson serves on the Overdose Fatality Review team for Public Health in Dane County and collaborates with RAP-WI to address the rising overdose rates in the region. His holistic approach to cannabis advocacy encompasses public health, social equity, and community well-being.
Advocating for Complete Cannabis Descheduling
Robinson strongly advocates for removing cannabis from the list of controlled substances entirely, rather than merely rescheduling it. He argues that cannabis should be regulated similarly to alcohol and tobacco, which would create a more consistent regulatory framework and eliminate the stigma surrounding its use. This approach would ensure safe and reliable access for consumers, drive economic growth, and foster innovation within the industry.
"Rescheduling cannabis to Schedule III would be a step forward, but it's not enough," Robinson says. "Cannabis should be completely descheduled. The current system disproportionately affects Black and Brown communities, and it's time for that to change. We need a fair and just approach to cannabis regulation."
The Case for Descheduling Cannabis
Robinson outlines several compelling reasons for descheduling cannabis:
Eliminating Stigma: Removing cannabis from the controlled substances list would help eliminate the negative stigma associated with its use, recognizing its medical and recreational benefits more broadly.
Creating a Consistent Regulatory Framework: Descheduling would simplify the regulatory environment, making it easier for businesses to operate across state lines and for consumers to access products safely and consistently.
Promoting Social Equity: The current cannabis laws have disproportionately impacted Black and Brown communities. Descheduling cannabis would be a step toward rectifying these injustices, providing opportunities for those communities to participate in the legal cannabis market.
Encouraging Economic Growth: A more straightforward regulatory environment would encourage investment and innovation, leading to job creation and economic growth within the industry.
Facilitating Research: Removing cannabis from the list of controlled substances would make it easier to conduct research into its medical benefits, leading to more informed policy decisions and better health outcomes.
Community and Public Health Engagement
In addition to his advocacy for cannabis reform, Robinson is deeply involved in community and public health initiatives. As a member of the Overdose Fatality Review team for Public Health in Dane County, he works to address the complex issues surrounding drug overdoses. His collaboration with RAP-WI underscores his commitment to tackling the overdose crisis through education, prevention, and community support.
Supporting President Biden’s Move
Robinson views President Biden’s recent move towards rescheduling marijuana as a significant step in the right direction. "President Biden’s actions show a commitment to rethinking outdated cannabis policies, and it’s a crucial step toward more comprehensive reform," Robinson says. "The cannabis community should continue to support him as he works towards fairer policies that recognize the medical and economic benefits of cannabis."
