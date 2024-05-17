THE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC HOSTS 4TH ANNUAL BLACK MUSIC MONTH CELEBRATION
For the 4th year in a row, we are excited to celebrate Black Music Month with all genres of music. And help strengthen the roots of all music and our vision of celebrating music 365 in 615 in 2025.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A cultural renaissance thrives on the street where the strings of country music always take center stage, and in the place where the music legends we all know and love live forever - The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) presented by NISSAN, hosts the 2024 leading Black Music Month event. “Celebrating the Sound Makers of All Time” June 1st through June 30th, with a lineup of camps, workshops, music acts, community activities and more.
— Dion Brown, Executive Director
NMAAM has curated the true essence of African American music history, today’s cultural significance and honoring the timeless impact of the Sound Makers yesterday and today. A thought filled series of events for the whole family to enjoy including but not limited to a music summer camp for secondary students, the Black Country Celebration, the 4th annual "Bridge to Broadway" Block Party, and Hip-Hop Karaoke- Pride edition. Event partners Bridgestone, Fifth & Broadway will help anchor the highly anticipated marquee event, the 4th annual "Bridge to Broadway'' Juneteenth Block Party. Happening on Broadway between Fifth and Sixth Avenues on Sunday, June 16th, 12pm to 8 p.m. For more information visit nmaam.org.
Headliners, the Grammy nominated Hip Hop icons Nappy Roots, will take over the annual Juneteenth celebration along with an all star lineup of artists set to ignite the crowd with unforgettable performances to make all the music charts take notice. Dynamic local talents like Daisha McBride, Billboard’s December 2023 Rookie of the Month and Penthouse Records artist RVSHVD, Tiktok “Country Soul” viral sensation Shae Nycole and more.
June 3rd-7th “Interludes” Summer Camp - Weeklong camp focused on music, literacy and performance standards for secondary students.
June 6th Juke! A Black Country Celebration - A concert to honor Juke-joints impact on present day Honky Tonks and the songwriting talents of Mr. Anthony Smith.
June 5th Nissan Free Wednesday with “Sounds of Cinema” “Purple Rain” AND Mixology Class - Extended museum hours with a monthly movie showing. This June experience will celebrate Prince and offer tickets for a mixology class that includes custom Black Music Month collector's glasses and a DJ paying tribute to Prince.
June 7th “Measures and Melodies” Celebrating 45 years and beyond - Panel discussion in celebration of the founding of Black Music Month and honoring those who had part in the establishment. This will feature the exhibit opening of Ron St. Clair photos.
June 11th Black Music Month Mixology - A mixology class that includes custom Black Music Month collector's glasses and a DJ spinning classics.
June 19th Juneteenth Community Day - Programming to acknowledge and celebrate the Twelve Freedoms Gained. Admission and programming is free and open to the public. A third ticketed mixology class will be offered as a NMAAM day party.
June 20th Hip-Hop Karaoke: Pride Edition - Monthly Hip-Hop Karaoke event.
June 21st The Message: The Revolutionary Power of Ballroom - In partnership with The Legendary King Ebony and Vanderbilt University Screening and panel discussion of "Paris is Burning" during the day to bring awareness to ballroom culture and what the community has given to Black music and culture. The evening will consist of musical and ballroom performances from the LGBTQ+ community.
June 26th Tik Tok Launch Party- NMAAM will host a Tik Tok launch party with performances and posts to celebrate NMAAM joining the Tik Tok community. The last ticketed mixology class will be offered on this day.
The countdown to Black Music Month, the most electrifying time of the year honors the rich and diverse contributions of African American musicians, composers, and performers to the musical landscape for the last 45 years. Originating in the United States, it is observed every June, serving as a tribute to the profound influence of Black music on culture, history, and society. Throughout the month, various events, concerts, and educational programs highlight the achievements of Black artists across genres such as jazz, blues, gospel, R&B, hip-hop, and more in cities across the U.S.
In addition to a great soundtrack of events planned, NMAAM will showcase many local favorites and Black-owned businesses. All events will honor the legendary musicians and artists, but also showcase the ongoing innovation and creativity of the Black music. Everyone is welcome to take part in the festivities. Learn more at www.nmaam.org.
ABOUT THE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC
NMAAM is the only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the many music genres created, influenced, and inspired by African Americans. The museum’s expertly curated collections share the story of the American soundtrack by integrating history and interactive technology to bring the musical heroes of the past into the present. The National Museum of African American Music is the premier global destination for music lovers of all generations and inspires, educates, and transforms your appreciation of American music. NMAAM's mission is to educate the world, preserve the legacy, and celebrate the central role African Americans play in creating the American soundtrack. NMAAM was born out of a proposal from the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce in 2002, as a way to celebrate and preserve African Americans' influence on music and provide residents and visitors with diverse cultural offerings. The National Museum of African American Music broke ground in early 2017 and officially opened in 2021. Since its opening, NMAAM has welcomed guests from across the U.S. and is one of Music City's top must-see tourist destinations.
