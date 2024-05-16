Issues with Child Protection toll-free numbers

CANADA, May 16 - The toll-free Child Protection telephone numbers have been impacted by an issue affecting some Government of PEI toll-free numbers not being routed to the proper destination.

Until this issue has been resolved, anyone with a child protection concern is asked to call 1-902-368-6868.

By law, you must contact Child Protection Services if you think a child is being abused or neglected by a parent or guardian.

The vendor for Government toll free numbers has been notified and they are working to resolve the issues as soon as possible. A public advisory will be sent when the issue has been resolved.

Media contact:

Marilee Devries

Department of Social Development and Seniors

mjevries@gov.pe.ca