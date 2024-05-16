New Novel "Seventeen Parcels" Takes Readers on a Thrilling Treasure Hunt Across America
Submerge Yourself in the Ultimate Treasure Hunt Adventure with Mic Lowther's "Seventeen Parcels"UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned author Mic Lowther has unveiled his latest literary masterpiece, "Seventeen Parcels," a gripping tale of family, fortune, and adventure that promises to captivate readers from start to finish.
Step into the thrilling world of "Seventeen Parcels," where readers are invited on an adrenaline-fueled journey alongside the heirs of the enigmatic billionaire Xander Moorhouse. With Moorhouse's passing, his three adult children - Caroline, David, and Juliana - find themselves thrust into an exhilarating treasure hunt unlike any other.
Enter the enigmatic Attorney for Xander Moorhouse, who orchestrates an elaborate plan involving a package delivery driver named Austin Somerfeld. Tasked with hiding 17 mysterious parcels across different states, Austin embarks on an epic journey spanning 18 months, following a strict set of rules and earning a staggering half-million dollars for his efforts.
But the adventure doesn't end there. Eleven years after Moorhouse's passing, his children are presented with a cryptic challenge. With directions left behind by their late father, they must unravel the clues scattered across the United States and locate the hidden parcels. Only by opening them in a specific numbered sequence can they unlock the secrets of their inheritance.
Reluctantly at first, but soon warming to the ongoing adventure, the three heirs dive headfirst into a whirlwind of mystery, intrigue, and discovery. As they crisscross the country, each parcel holds a tantalizing clue, bringing them one step closer to uncovering the truth behind their father's legacy.
"At its core, 'Seventeen Parcels' is a story about family, resilience, and the power of collaboration," says author Mic Lowther. "As the heirs journey across the country, they are forced to confront their past, their present, and their future, ultimately discovering the true meaning of inheritance."
Drawing on his decades of experience as a computer programmer and systems analyst, Lowther brings a unique blend of technical expertise and storytelling prowess to "Seventeen Parcels." His previous works, including "Walking North" and "Taking the Long Way Home," have garnered widespread acclaim for their compelling narratives and rich character development.
"I've always been drawn to stories that challenge conventional wisdom and push the boundaries of imagination," says Lowther. "With 'Seventeen Parcels,' I wanted to create a novel that would keep readers guessing until the very end, while also imparting important lessons about love, loss, and the pursuit of happiness."
In addition to "Seventeen Parcels," Lowther has penned two children's adventures, "Manford of MorningGlory Mountain, Books 1 and 2," as well as the forthcoming sequel, "The Unlikely Redemption of the Thief Sydney Bridgewater."
For readers seeking an unforgettable literary experience that will leave them on the edge of their seats, "Seventeen Parcels" is a must-read. To learn more about the book and author Mic Lowther, visit www.miclowther.com.
About Mic Lowther: Mic Lowther is a seasoned author with over 45 years of experience in the literary world. A former computer programmer and systems analyst, Lowther has published several acclaimed works, including "Walking North," "Taking the Long Way Home," and "Seventeen Parcels." His novels blend adventure, intrigue, and heartfelt emotion, captivating readers of all ages.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 (888) 800-1803
email us here
Mic Lowther On The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford