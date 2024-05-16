Bringing Down Gun Violence Throughout New York State

Gun Violence

DCJS manages the GIVE initiative, a key component of the state’s gun violence reduction strategy, which provides resources to police departments, district attorney’s offices, probation departments, and sheriff’s offices in 21 counties outside of New York City. These GIVE jurisdictions account for the vast majority (85 percent) of the violent crime that occurs in New York State outside of New York City. DCJS provides dedicated training and technical assistance, so agencies can address shootings and firearm-related violent crimes using state funds for personnel, overtime, technology, and equipment.

Within the regions, GIVE jurisdictions report decreases in total gun violence with Western New York and Long Island experiencing the most dramatic declines with 51 percent and 47 percent fewer shooting incidents, respectively, between 2021 and 2023. Central New York and Long Island have had the most accelerated decline in reported shootings through the first four months of this year with 68 percent and 58 percent fewer incidents, respectively, compared to the same time last year.

Shooting Incidents Involving Injury in GIVE Sites by Region 2021 2022 2023 23 vs. 21 Jan-Apr 5-Yr. Avg. Jan-Apr 2024 2024 vs. 5-Yr. Avg. Capital Region (Albany, Troy, Schenectady) 107 123 98 -8% 23 18 -22% Central New York (Syracuse) 135 147 93 -31% 31 10 -68% Finger Lakes (Rochester) 350 303 247 -29% 60 49 -18% Hudson Valley (Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Mount Vernon, Yonkers, Kingston, Middletown, Spring Valley) 109 85 71 -35% 22 15 -32% Long Island (Hempstead, Nassau, Suffolk) 136 96 72 -47% 26 11 -58% Mohawk Valley (Utica) 32 30 29 -9% 9 6 -33% Southern Tier (Binghamton) 11 12 12 9% 3 2 -33% Western New York (Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Jamestown) 350 249 172 -51% 62 38 -39%

(Source: DCJS Annual GIVE Shooting Activity Report, February 2024 and Monthly GIVE Shooting Activity Report, May 2024.)

New York City also reported a decrease in gun violence through April 2024: a 19 percent reduction in shooting victims and a 16 percent reduction in shooting deaths compared to the same time in 2023.

Reported Crime

Last year, murders outside of New York City plummeted 29 percent from 352 to 249 between 2022 and 2023. This not only tied 2019 for the lowest number of murders on record, but it reflected a 38 percent decline from the pandemic high of 2021 (249 vs. 399). Violent crime – murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault – dropped 4 percent (22,742 vs. 23,795) in the 57 counties outside of New York City last year compared to 2022. However, property crime increased 5 percent (170,100 vs. 162,140) beyond the boroughs due, primarily, to a 58 percent increase in motor vehicle thefts.

Earlier this year, NYPD reported murders had decreased by 11 percent from 2022 to 2023 (391 vs. 438). Total crime within New York City was reported to be relatively unchanged (0.2%) with five of the seven serious crime categories tracked by CompStat to have declined. Felony assaults and grand larceny of a motor vehicle increased by 7 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

Notably, the 640 total murders throughout New York State in 2023 represented one of the lowest recorded murder rates (3.3 per 100,000) on record since 1965. The 249 murders outside of New York City matched 2019 as the lowest recorded murder rate (2.2 per 100,000) since 1968.

Seizures of Illegal Guns and Extreme Risk Protection Orders

The New York State Police continue to convene the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns, sharing intelligence, tools, and tactics to stop illegal gun trafficking. Since its formation in January 2022 by Governor Hochul, New York State Police, New York City Police Department , the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and law enforcement agencies from New York, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, Ohio, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New Hampshire, among other partners, continue to meet and share information to stop the flow of illegal guns across state lines and prevent further gun violence that is plaguing cities across the country.

From increased cooperation and communication from this local, state, regional partnership, gun seizures have risen steeply across the state since the Governor took office. The number of crime guns seized by the State Police across New York State has nearly tripled in the past four years: 517 in 2020 as compared to 1,463 last year. In fact, the State Police have seized 802 guns through April 2024, which is more than the total number of guns seized in the entire calendar years of 2018 (551), 2019 (528), and 2020 (517).

Following the Governor’s actions to strengthen the state’s Red Flag law, the State Police have increasingly used this life-saving law, which allows for the removal of guns from individuals deemed to be a danger to themselves or others. Last year, State Police filed 1,385 extreme risk orders of protection (ERPOs) that resulted in the removal of 2,549 guns. As of May 14, 2024, the State Police had filed an additional 673 ERPOs and removed another 1,226 guns.