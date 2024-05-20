Tulsa Christmas Parade presents a Christmas in July Gala on Ice at the new WeStreet Ice Center on Saturday, July 20th
Join us for an enchanting evening of dinner and cocktails featuring captivating ice skating performances along with live and silent auctions.
Table and single ticket purchases for this Gala on Ice are available now at www.TulsaChristmasParade.org.
This Gala not only celebrates the joy of giving within our community but it also marks the 98th year tradition of the beloved Tulsa Christmas Parade. Can’t wait to see you on the ice!”TULSA, OK, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tulsa Christmas Parade is adding a refreshing twist with an exhilarating
— Arthur Greeno, Chairman of Tulsa Christmas Parade
Christmas in July Gala on Ice at the newly unveiled WeStreet Ice Center on Saturday, July 20th at 6:00 PM.
Following its successful debut in 2022, this year's gala promises an enchanting evening on the ice, featuring one side of the rink transformed into a winter wonderland and the other side hosting captivating ice skating performances. This formal affair includes live and silent auctions, complemented by a delectable dinner and refreshing cocktails.
The Gala on Ice serves as a crucial fundraiser for the upcoming 2024 Tulsa Christmas Parade. Alongside granting a wish for a veteran through Soldier’s Wish, this year's event highlights Tulsa’s iconic Outsiders House Museum.
This year's theme, "Stay Gold, Merry & Bright," draws inspiration from the iconic Outsiders House Museum, aiming to evoke the lively energy and communal spirit of 1960s Christmas in Tulsa.
This gala is chaired by Arthur and Noell Greeno and presented by Tedford Insurance. The official After-Party, hosted by Andy B's, will be at Puck's Bar & Grill, located inside WeStreet Ice Center directly upstairs from the Gala and will immediately follow the event.
Save the date for the historic Tulsa Christmas Parade on December 14th, 2024, and stay tuned for further details about the daytime festivities.
2024 TULSA CHRISTMAS PARADE GALA ON ICE SPONSORS
All That Glitters Holiday Interior Design, American Waste Control, Andy B’s Bowl Social, Carson Roberds Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley, Inspyral Circus, Million Dreams Cabins, Okie Staffing, Relation Insurance, Route 66 Wraps and Signs, Stack Host, Tedford Insurance, Tulsa Oilers, WeStreet Ice Center.
ABOUT THE TULSA CHRISTMAS PARADE
For almost 100 years, the Tulsa Christmas Parade has entertained thousands of families as it winds through the streets of downtown Tulsa. An annual tradition for many Oklahoma families, the Tulsa Christmas Parade, presented by American Waste Control, celebrates 98 years in Green Country. For more information, visit www.TulsaChristmasParade.org.
