Optimé International Named to Selling Power Magazine’s Top Sales Training Companies 2024 List
Recognized for depth & breadth of its training programs, innovative offerings, strength of client satisfaction, and contributions to sales training market.
We are honored to receive such esteemed recognition from Selling Power. This acknowledges our commitment to providing the best sales training solutions for our clients and elevating their performance.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Optimé International is pleased to announce it has been included on Selling Power’s Top Sales Training Companies 2024 list, https://bit.ly/4bkhT4D
— Hugues Gibeault, CEO, Optimé
According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, quality sales training remains paramount to B2B sales success. “As the economy continues to struggle with a soft landing, and AI is disrupting the sales landscape, having an effective and forward focused sales organization is critical to accelerate revenue growth. Partnering with the best sales training companies will help ensure your team’s success.”
All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions, and their company’s unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.
To evaluate applicants for the list, the Selling Power team surveyed and considered feedback from nearly 300 clients of the applicants. The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year’s list were:
1. Depth and breadth of training offered
2. Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, or delivery methods)
3. Contributions to the sales training market
4. Strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback
Selling Power’s Founder & CEO, Gerhard Gschwandtner, stated, “Optimé offers a comprehensive suite of sales training solutions. From coaching-focused leadership development to interactive virtual workspaces, microlearning challenges, deliberate practice sessions, and e-learning resources, each solution is designed to maximize participant engagement and sales skill development. By integrating experiential learning, feedback mechanisms, and real-time performance tracking, the company excels in providing a dynamic and results-driven training experience that empowers sales teams to excel and exceed quota.”
Celebrating the achievement, Optimé CEO Hugues Gibeault, added, “We are honored to receive such esteemed recognition from Selling Power. This acknowledges our commitment to providing the best sales training solutions for our clients and elevating their sales performance. We take great pride in developing the sales capability of each participant, from the front line to the executive level. We would like to thank our extended team of facilitators, coaches, consultants, client leaders, and training program managers for the outstanding support they provide to our clients. And of course, without our clients who prioritize investment in their people, we would not be recognized here today.”
Adding to the sentiment, Marty Blake, Chief Operating Officer at Optimé, said, “Selling Power's recognition is a testament to the Optimé team’s hard work, dedication and our proven approach and expertise in enhancing sales team performance. We deeply appreciate this endorsement and remain committed to our mission of empowering sales professionals and facilitating greater success for organizations in creating value with their customers.”
Selling Power magazine editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales training partner to help salespeople succeed during social distancing and remote working. See the Selling Power Top Sales Training Companies 2024 list here, https://bit.ly/4bkhT4D
About Selling Power
In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters (https://bit.ly/3nUpek7), as well as the leading AI sales newsletter (Subscribe to the AI 4 Sales™ / Sales 3.0 Digest – Sales 3.0 Conference / Blog (sales30conf.com). Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. https://www.sales30conf.com
About Optimé International
Optimé International (www.optime.com) is an industry-leading sales training company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada. Specializing in sales training and sales leadership development solutions, Optimé serves clients across industries ranging from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies. With a keen focus on performance, Optimé excels in crafting sales training solutions that are tailored to our clients’ needs and drive quantifiable & sustained results. Optimé’s breadth of development programs and expertise ensures that sales capability development needs across all levels of the organization are successfully met. Our solutions are grounded in research, and purpose-built to prepare sales professionals and leaders to consistently win with their customers.
Hugues Gibeault
Optimé International
