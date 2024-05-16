Lawsuit filed and accepted in Federal Court to stop removal of the Klamath river dams in Western Oregon.
The western Oregon Dams need dredging behind them not blown up! The sea lions are the majority issue for the salmon not the Columbia river dams. Our funding has passed two levels at ODFW. The sea lions are almost a one to one cause of the Salmon decline below the Bonneville Dam. Federal complaint 3:24CV00755JR and injunction filed in federal court to stop the destruction of the iron gate dam on the Klamath river in Oregon.
Plaintiff filed everything except item d. Defendants have not filed anything within the allotted time against any of Plaintiffs filings yet. However, Defendants Legal Counsel wants to file an untimely motion to dismiss on May 31st.
1. Case facts.
a. Item 1 in the record. Plaintiff filed complaint 5/3/2024. Served it to defendants by email with delivery receipts. Also served all documents to Pacific Corp. Also filing Application for Leave to Proceed IFP. Case was assigned to Judge Russo
b. May 6th Defendants started removal of Iron Gate Dam.
c. Item 2 in the case record. May 7th Application for CM/ECF Registration as a Self-Represented Party. Also, Motion for Preliminary Injunction. Filed by Plaintiff.
d. Item 4 in the case record May 7th. Application for CM/ECF Registration as a Self-Represented Party. Filed by David White. (dino) (Entered: 05/07/2024)
e. Item 5 in the record May 7th Motion for Preliminary Injunction. Filed by David White. (dino) (Entered: 05/07/2024)
e. May 8th some notices of appearances filed and corporate disclosure by Defendants Legal Counsel.
f. Item 9 in the case record. May 10th ORDER: Granting Plaintiff's Application for CM/ECF Registration as a Self-Represented Party
f. Item 10 May 13th ORDER: Granting Motion for Leave to Proceed in Forma Pauperis
g. Item 11 May 13th Notice of Case Assignment to Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo and Discovery and Pretrial Scheduling Order. Discovery is to be completed by 9/10/2024.
h. Item 12 in case record. May 13th Emergency Motion memo of points and rulings requested. Expedited Hearing requested. Filed by Plaintiff. The FERC document is nonsense.
i. Well documented facts in the FERC document. This document is from 2018.
ii. The document required defendants have and execute a mitigation plan prior to removing any dam.
iii. Local stakeholders levied concerns about killing wildlife, contamination blowing in the wind and flooding
iv. These concerns were not mitigated even though the defendant’s had 5 years to make and execute mitigation plans.
i. May 15th Emergency Motion for Discovery and/or Inspection.
j. May 15th Emergency Motion. Expedited Hearing requested. Filed by David White. Siskiyou County Votes Against Dam Removal.
Dave White
