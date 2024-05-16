Submit Release
Manchin Statement On The Passing Of Former West Virginia Lawmaker Bob Ashley

May 16, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the passing of former West Virginia lawmaker Bob Ashley.

“Gayle and I are devastated to learn of the passing of our dear friend and longtime West Virginia public servant, Bob Ashley. I had the pleasure of working alongside Bob for many years and his dedication to helping West Virginians was absolutely unmatched. His decades of serving in both the West Virginia House of Delegates and West Virginia Senate are a true testament to his devotion to serving the people of the Mid-Ohio Valley and the entire Mountain State. Bob was a compassionate, principled and widely respected leader and I am grateful to have known him not only as a colleague, but as a true friend. Our hearts and prayers are with his wife, Anita, their sons, Sam and Ben, and all of his loved ones as they mourn this tremendous loss."

Manchin Statement On The Passing Of Former West Virginia Lawmaker Bob Ashley

