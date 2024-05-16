Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,947 in the last 365 days.

Senator McKeon Statement on NJ Transit’s Ticket Expiration Policy Update

TRENTON – Senator John McKeon (D-Essex/Passaic) issued the following statement in response to NJ Transit’s recent announcement: the organization will now reimburse riders for unused one-way tickets purchased before June 1, 2024.

 

This comes before the implementation of NJ Transit’s new policy which mandates that such tickets expire within 30 days, starting July 1, 2024.

 

“It is great news that NJ Transit heard rider’s concerns and will grant refunds to customers who purchased tickets without an expiration date in advance of its shift to enforcing a 30-day use window on July 1.

 

“Voiding unused tickets on July 1 would have been an additional financial burden for commuters who rely on NJ Transit to get to work and school, especially in light of upcoming fare increases.

 

“I thank NJ Transit for reversing course and honoring the terms through which these tickets were purchased under.”

 

Riders can request refunds for unused tickets beginning August 1, 2024 and continuing through December 31, 2024.

You just read:

Senator McKeon Statement on NJ Transit’s Ticket Expiration Policy Update

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more