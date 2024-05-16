Senator McKeon Statement on NJ Transit’s Ticket Expiration Policy Update

TRENTON – Senator John McKeon (D-Essex/Passaic) issued the following statement in response to NJ Transit’s recent announcement: the organization will now reimburse riders for unused one-way tickets purchased before June 1, 2024.

This comes before the implementation of NJ Transit’s new policy which mandates that such tickets expire within 30 days, starting July 1, 2024.

“It is great news that NJ Transit heard rider’s concerns and will grant refunds to customers who purchased tickets without an expiration date in advance of its shift to enforcing a 30-day use window on July 1.

“Voiding unused tickets on July 1 would have been an additional financial burden for commuters who rely on NJ Transit to get to work and school, especially in light of upcoming fare increases.

“I thank NJ Transit for reversing course and honoring the terms through which these tickets were purchased under.”

Riders can request refunds for unused tickets beginning August 1, 2024 and continuing through December 31, 2024.