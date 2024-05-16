EXPORT PACKERS EXPANDS CANADIAN SEAFOOD MARKET CAPABILITIES WITH THE STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF ASSETS FROM TOPPITS FOODS
Strategic Canadian asset acquisition expands Export Packers’ operations to include Toppits branded products and value-added seafood manufacturing capabilities.
This acquisition will complement and expand our portfolio of seafood products and will enable us to offer our customers high-quality, value-added seafood products which are produced here in Canada”BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Export Packers, a leading Canadian global food trading company, is pleased to announce that it has completed the closing of a definitive agreement to acquire certain of the assets and business previously carried on by Toppits Foods Ltd. The transaction includes the acquisition of Toppits’ domestic seafood processing and manufacturing operations located in Brampton, Ontario.
— Dan LeBlanc, Chief Executive Officer of Export Packers
Export Packers supplies seafood products to retailer, foodservice and further processor businesses across the country. These offerings include a variety of customer and consumer brands including Ocean Jewel®, Diamond Harvest®, Ocean Dragon®, Green Ocean® and Red Samurai®. Export Packers is proud to add the Toppits® brand to its portfolio. The newly acquired value-added manufacturing facility is located across the street from Export Packers’ existing fresh fish processing plant in Brampton.
“This acquisition will complement and expand our portfolio of seafood products and will enable us to offer our customers high-quality, value-added seafood products which are produced right here in Canada” said Dan LeBlanc, Chief Executive Officer of Export Packers. “It also aligns with our vision to expand our value-added seafood product offerings and our domestic production capabilities at a modern plant that produces high quality products”.
Export Packers intends to fuel ongoing growth in the value-added seafood category through further investment and innovation.
About Export Packers
Founded in 1937, Export Packers is a leading Canadian global food trading company. With manufacturing operations in Ontario, the company does business in approximately 75 countries and employs approximately 275 people. Export Packers is headquartered in Brampton and manages 5 household brands in Canada including Ocean Jewel®, Diamond Harvest®, Ocean Dragon®, Green Ocean® and Toppits®. While the domestic operation’s key focus is seafood, the company imports and exports products in a variety of categories including Pork, Juice Concentrates, Beef, Chicken, Fruit & Vegetables, Crustaceans & Mollusks, Fish, and Honey, with a vision to “utilize industry-leading expertise and provide our partners in the global food ecosystem with access to the most diverse assortment of food products and markets”.
Toppits branded products will continue to be distributed at major retailer and foodservice distributors in Canada.
Key Contacts:
Andrea Benson, Corporate Director of Marketing, Export Packers, andrea_benson@exportpackers.com
Andrew Clark, General Counsel, Export Packers, andrew_clark@exportpackers.com
Andrea Benson
Export Packers
+1 416-602-0688
email us here