Reversal of high-glucose-induced transcriptional and epigenetic memories through NRF2 pathway activation

In this study, we characterized the persistent genome-wide transcriptional and chromatin accessibility alterations induced by transient hyperglycemia in human ECs. Our findings reveal that most of the differentially accessible chromatin regions that occur after transient high glucose resulted in a gain of accessibility, with many of these overlapping with putative enhancers that presumably influence the expression of diabetes-related neighboring genes. Furthermore, our transcription factor motif analysis identified members of the basic leucine zipper (bZIP) family as potential players in establishing the glucose-induced transcriptional legacy response. In accordance, we demonstrated that the pharmacological activation of the NRF2 pathway reverted the glucose-induced transcriptional and chromatin accessibility memories in ECs. Our work contributes to a better understanding of the etiology of diabetes-associated vascular complications and aids in the development of strategies to mitigate the vascular damage associated with the metabolic memory.

Overall, evidence shows that transient periods of pathological hyperglycemia can imprint a “memory” or “legacy” effect in ECs. This memory encompasses increased inflammation, a surge in oxidative stress, and dysregulation of the genetic programs that ultimately compromise tissue homeostasis. This has important implications in diabetes-related vascular complications and highlights the need for new therapeutic strategies to counteract hyperglycemia’s legacy effects.

Previous studies assessed potential interventions to prevent or “erase” the metabolic memory. For instance, Zhang et al showed that metformin or resveratrol supplementation in venous ECs prevented the glucose-induced increase in cellular senescence and that this effect was dependent on increased SIRT1 deacetylation of p53 ( Zhang et al, 2015 ). More recently, Yao et al demonstrated that tBHQ-mediated activation of the nuclear factor erythroid 2 (NRF2)–related factor 2, a transcription factor that acts as the master regulator of the antioxidant and xenobiotic response in mammals, was able to revert transient high-glucose–induced sustained activation of the TGF-β and NF-κB pathways ( Yao et al, 2022 ). In the same study, the authors found that treatment with tBHQ reverted collagen accumulation and perivascular fibrosis in a mouse model of metabolic memory. However, the potential beneficial effects of NRF2 activation at a transcriptome-wide scale are yet to be evaluated in the context of the glucose-induced metabolic memory.

Longitudinal studies in diabetes patients revealed that past periods of hyperglycemia can have long-term detrimental effects ( Nathan et al, 2005 ; Holman et al, 2008 ), a phenomenon currently known as “metabolic memory.” This concept encompasses the observation that early and rigorous glycemic control leads to prolonged protection against diabetes complications, even years after discontinuing the intensive glycemic control ( Lachin et al, 2021 ). A proposed mechanism underlying the metabolic memory posits a positive feedback loop where hyperglycemia induces overproduction of reactive oxygen species (ROS), which then induce and activate a myriad of pathways that converge in further ROS production ( Ihnat et al, 2007 ). This causes continuous activation of the PKC and NF-κB pathways ( Giorgi et al, 2010 ; Lingappan, 2018 ), perpetuating a cycle of ROS-induced cell damage, dysregulation of gene expression, and prolonged inflammation even in the absence of hyperglycemia.

Hyperglycemia elicits a collection of molecular alterations in ECs; for instance, glucose-induced activation of NADPH oxidase via PKC induces the production of superoxide radicals and an increase in oxidative stress ( Roberts & Porter, 2013 ). This is further exacerbated by the decreased activity of the antioxidant systems commonly observed in diabetes ( Kowluru et al, 2007 ). In addition, the generation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs) promotes a pro-fibrotic state and activation of the RAGE receptor, which activates MAPK and NF-κB pathways ( Neumann et al, 1999 ; Ramasamy et al, 2008 ). This leads to the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines, such as IL-6 and TNF-α, and the expression of adhesion molecules such as ICAM-1 and VCAM-1, ultimately leading to inflammation and vascular damage. Hyperglycemia-induced ROS also up-regulate RAGE ( Yao & Brownlee, 2010 ), and impact the production of nitric oxide ( Kolluru et al, 2012 ), leading to vasodilation alterations. Overall, these cumulative effects result in endothelial dysfunction, catalyzing the onset of diabetes-associated pathologies in the vasculature.

Several diabetes-related pathologies, including nephropathy, retinopathy, and cardiovascular disease, are associated with vasculature alterations ( Beckman & Creager, 2016 ). The vascular system is particularly sensitive to blood glucose concentrations, as endothelial cells (ECs) are in direct contact with the bloodstream and display increased susceptibility because of the predominant expression of insulin-independent glucose transporter GLUT-1 ( Takata et al, 1997 ).

Results

Transient high-glucose treatment induces persistent chromatin accessibility changes in non-promoter regions To further investigate the mechanisms underlying glucose-induced transcriptional memory, we performed ATAC-seq to assess potential chromatin accessibility changes associated with the HG and memory treatments. We identified 79,376 unique peaks, with 45,363 shared across treatments (Fig S5A). The distribution of called peaks was consistent across conditions, with the majority located in introns, followed by intergenic and promoter regions (Fig S5B). Analysis of the ATAC-seq signal around peaks by genomic feature revealed an increase in accessibility in intergenic and intronic regions in HG and memory, which was absent in peaks at promoters or exons (Fig S5C). Differential chromatin accessibility analysis of HG versus control identified 2,863 differentially accessible regions (DARs; fold change >1.5 and P < 0.0001); over 90% of which were located in either intronic or intergenic regions (Fig 3A). Among these DARs, 2,641 (92%) had increased accessibility in HG versus control (Fig 3C). Similarly, in the memory versus control comparison, 1,869 DARs were identified, with 89% of them located in either intronic or intergenic regions (Fig 3A). In addition, most of the memory DARs (81%) had increased accessibility compared with the control (Fig 3C). Notably, inspection of the mean ATAC signal across the 4,166 HG plus memory DARs revealed that changes in these regions were not fully reverted to control levels in the memory treatment (Fig 3C), indicating the establishment of an epigenetic memory induced by transient hyperglycemia. Figure S5. General analysis of ATAC-seq data. (A) Venn diagram showing the overlap of ATAC-seq called peaks between conditions. (B) Pie chart showing the percentage occupied by each genomic feature in the total number of ATAC-seq peaks called in each condition. (C) ATAC-seq normalized signal in our control, HG, and memory samples by genomic feature. Figure 3. Transient high glucose induces persistent changes in HUVEC chromatin accessibility. (A) Top: Venn diagrams showing the overlap between high glucose (HG) versus control, and memory (M) versus control differentially accessible regions (DARs). Bottom: pie charts showing the genomic distribution of DARs. (B) Upper left: ATAC-seq signal plot showing the control, HG, and memory, alongside H3K4me1 and H3K27ac ChIP-seq signal in differentially accessible enhancers (DAEs). Upper right: transcription factor motif enrichment analysis in DAEs within ±50 bp from the ATAC-seq peak center. Bottom: heatmap of DAEs showing the control, HG, and memory ATAC-seq signal along with the H3K4me1 and H3K27ac ChIP-seq signal. (C) Left: normalized ATAC-seq signal of more accessible and less accessible HG + memory DARs in control, HG, and memory samples. Right: heatmap of ATAC-seq signal in HG + M DARs in control, HG, and memory samples. (D) Example of a differentially accessible enhancer (highlighted in gray) located inside a genomic topological domain; note that chromatin accessibility is not reverted to the control levels in the memory treatment. (E) Association between changes in chromatin accessibility in HG and memory DAEs and changes in the gene expression of putative target DEGs identified employing HUVEC Hi-C data. (F) Pathway enrichment analysis of the HG + M DEGs that are putative targets of DAEs. Given that most of the identified DARs were in intergenic and intronic regions, and considering that genomic long-range interactions play critical roles in fine-tuning gene expression in response to the environment (Maurya, 2021), we explored whether non-promoter DARs could be annotated to enhancer regions. Using HUVEC ChIP-seq data from ENCODE for two enhancer-enriched histone marks, H3K4me1 and H3K27ac, we found 869 and 487 DARs enriched with both histone marks in HG and memory, respectively, so we catalogued these regions as differentially accessible putative enhancers (DAEs; Fig 3B; Supplemental Data 2). Next, as three-dimensional genome organization has been shown to play an important role in regulating and delimiting enhancer–promoter contacts (Yang & Hansen, 2024), we employed publicly available HUVEC high-resolution Hi-C data to identify the potential target genes of our identified DAEs (Rao et al, 2014), where only the genes located within the same topological domain were considered putative target genes of a given enhancer (Fig 3D). Remarkably, we found 132 HG DAEs and 73 M DAEs whose regulatory domain contained at least one HG+M DEG in the shared Hi-C domain. When we examined the correlation between changes in accessibility and gene expression, we observed that 107 (81%) and 57 (78%) of HG DAEs and memory DAEs, respectively, changed in the same direction as their associated DEG; these genes were classified as putative targets of our DAEs (Fig 3E; Supplemental Data 2). In addition, pathway analysis of these putative target genes highlighted terms such as cell adhesion molecules, MAPK signaling pathway, Ras signaling pathway, and PI3K-Akt signaling pathway (Fig 3F). Finally, to identify candidate TFs driving the glucose-induced chromatin accessibility changes, we searched for enriched motifs within HG + M DAEs. We found that DAEs were significantly enriched for motifs of bZIP transcription factors, including FOS, AP-1, FRA1, and NRF2 (Fig 3B). These findings are consistent with our earlier motif enrichment analysis of down-regulated HG and memory genes that suggested that bZIP transcription factors influence the transcriptional response in HG and memory. In summary, we found that transient hyperglycemia induces persistent chromatin accessibility changes mainly in non-promoter regions, including putative enhancers, which could contribute to the glucose-induced transcriptional changes. Furthermore, bZIP transcription factors emerge once more as potential regulators of these processes.