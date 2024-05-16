PrimeTimes.Golf and Computers2Kids Tee Up Alliance for Business Growth and Social Impact

PrimeTimes.Golf partners with Computers 2 Kids to enable business networking golf events to help provide low-income families with computers..

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrimeTimes.Golf, the business golf networking platform that enables people to grow their business and support a cause by playing guilt-free golf with strategically curated groups of people, proudly announces a collaborative alliance with Computers 2 Kids (C2K), a non-profit organization dedicated to bridging the digital divide by providing low-income families with computers, software and technology support and education. C2K collects, refurbishes and provides over 45,000 computers a year to needy California families.

This exciting partnership brings together the power of business networking with a commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Through this alliance, PrimeTimes.Golf will:

• Donate 50% of the revenue generated by individuals referred to the platform by C2K.

• Collaborate with C2K to organize e-waste collection events at golf courses across California.

Guilt-Free Golfing, Powerful Networking, and Making a Difference:

PrimeTimes.Golf offers a unique platform for golfers to connect with like-minded professionals, fostering new business relationships while enjoying a round of golf. With the added benefit of supporting C2K's mission, golfers can now participate in guilt-free networking, knowing their contribution is helping bridge the digital divide for underprivileged communities.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Computers 2 Kids,” said Greg Lipper, Chief Tee Officer of PrimeTimes.Golf. “This alliance perfectly aligns with our core values of fostering business connections while making a positive social impact. We look forward to working with C2K to expand their reach and empower more families with the technology they need to succeed.”

C2K Welcomes Strategic Partnership

Lemuel Blackett, VP Philanthropy at Computers 2 Kids, expressed enthusiasm about the new alliance. “This partnership with PrimeTimes.Golf presents a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness for our mission and generate vital funds to support our programs. We are grateful for their commitment to social responsibility and look forward to a successful collaboration.”

About PrimeTimes.Golf

PrimeTimes.Golf is the premier business golf networking platform designed to connect professionals through the shared enjoyment of golf. The platform offers strategically curated groups, ensuring a valuable and productive networking experience for all participants. PrimeTimes.Golf is committed to fostering meaningful connections while supporting important causes through alliances with non-profit organizations globally.

About Computers2Kids

Computers 2 Kids (C2K) is a leading advocate for Digital Equity by recycling and refurbishing computers and providing affordable access for the technologically underserved. Paired with training, connectivity, and support, C2K creates digital inclusion, which strengthens Health, Educational, and Economic Equity for all. Nationally recognized, C2K operates efficiently with a combined 3.71% fundraising and management cost, maximizing all dollars spent on closing the digital divide.

Contact:

Greg Lipper Lemuel Blackett

Chief Tee Officer, PrimeTimes.Golf VP Philanthropy, Computer2Kids

greg@primetimes.golf lblackett@c2sdk.org