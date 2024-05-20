Trellis Spa's director Kelleye Martin is named chair of ISPA's Board of Directors

Trellis Spa proudly announces that Kelleye Martin, spa director, has recently been named chair of the International Spa Association's (ISPA) Board of Directors. Martin's appointment is a progression of her leadership within the organization since 2018.

With over 25 years of experience, Martin was named spa director at Trellis Spa in January of 2023. In addition to overseeing Trellis's daily responsibilities, Martin is continuously innovating and adding relevant experiences to the spa's lineup of bespoke experiences.