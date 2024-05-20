Trellis Spa's director Kelleye Martin is named chair of ISPA's Board of Directors
Trellis Spa proudly announces that Kelleye Martin, spa director, has recently been named chair of the International Spa Association's (ISPA) Board of Directors. Martin's appointment is a progression of her leadership within the organization since 2018.
With over 25 years of experience, Martin was named spa director at Trellis Spa in January of 2023. In addition to overseeing Trellis's daily responsibilities, Martin is continuously innovating and adding relevant experiences to the spa's lineup of bespoke experiences.
Kelleye Martin began her tenure as ISPA Board of Directors chairman at its annual meeting in April.
— Kelleye Martin, Trellis Spa Director
Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, ISPA is a nonprofit trade organization recognized worldwide as the leading professional organization and voice of the spa industry. ISPA provides educational and networking opportunities to foster professionalism and growth for all its members.
"I am honored to serve ISPA as the new Chair of the Board of Directors and look forward to a year of helping promote excellence in the spa industry," said Martin. "I know this year will also highlight on a world stage the amazing team at Trellis, which I consider the best in our industry."
With over 25 years of experience, Martin was named spa director at Trellis Spa, the largest luxury spa in Texas, in January of 2023. In addition to overseeing Trellis's day-to-day responsibilities, Martin is continuously innovating and adding relevant experiences to the spa's lineup of bespoke experiences. Mindful of the sleep issues Trellis Spa clients deal with, Martin is adding a new Sleep Massage to the vast array of offerings. This summer, guests can look forward to the massage that promises to deliver a restful, deeper sleep. Over the past year, she has likewise focused on expanding the product offerings at Trellis and has added several brands, including Comfort Zone and Circadia, to its boutique.
With summer fast approaching, Martin has also coordinated a Christmas in July event highlighting a skincare line each day during the week of July 15 with hands-on activities. "It is going to be an enjoyable week," says Martin. "My team and I have worked hard to create enjoyable skincare and wellness activations for the spa's clients. We are excited about the wonderful things coming to Trellis this year."
Trellis Spa unveiled a multi-million dollar renovation in 2021 and added several amenities, including indoor and outdoor Soaking Pools and Gardens, private cabanas, and several lounging areas. The spa also boasts an on-site restaurant, indoor reflection pool, steam room, hot tub areas, and a spacious Tranquility Room with comfortable lounging areas. Guests can indulge in retail therapy at the spa's boutique, which offers top-of-the-line items, including exclusive Natura Bissé products, designer clothing, accessories, and more.
"It comes as no surprise that Kelleye was named chair of ISPA. Her vast knowledge and experience working across numerous areas makes her a natural leader in the industry," says Cher Harris, Houstonian Club General Manager. "Her commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and her dedication to serving others is an asset to Trellis Spa and ISPA."
Photos available here.
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club is available to hotel guests without a resort fee and offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Guests can enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming – all available to registered hotel guests for applicable fees, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time nutritionist, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery at The Houstonian. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Trellis offers a Skin Care Clinic and a resident celebrity makeup artist. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
