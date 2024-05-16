Senior Fraud complaint form available on Attorney General's Office website

OKLAHOMA CITY (May 16, 2024) – Suspected incidents of fraud aimed at older Oklahomans can now be easily reported to the Office of the Attorney General via an online senior fraud complaint form at oag.ok.gov.

“Older Oklahomans deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, and yet far too often they are targeted by unscrupulous actors,” said Attorney General Gentner Drummond. “These cases are particularly egregious and a form of senior abuse, plain and simple. The Consumer Protection Unit of the Attorney General’s Office thoroughly investigates such complaints and urges Oklahomans to keep a watchful eye for signs of elder exploitation.”

A multitude of confidence schemes often prey on seniors in scenarios ranging from fake lotteries to tech support scams and correspondence from individuals posing as a grandchild, a government official or an interested romantic partner.

While suspected senior fraud should be reported through the form, Oklahomans are urged to take certain precautions to guard against such scams:

- Don’t give out personal information over the phone or in response to an email or other message.

- Never click on emailed links or attachments, even if the email appears to be sent by someone you know, unless you first verify that the email was in fact sent by that person. Email messages that appear to be from known contacts can be phishing attempts to gain your personal information.

- Be wary of individuals who demand payment upfront or in a certain format (e.g. wire, Venmo/CashApp/Zelle, gift cards, cryptocurrency).

- Check incoming bills for charges that you did not authorize.

- Take your time and reject high-pressure approaches from individuals you do not know.

A report by the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center indicates that financial scams reported by individuals over age 60 reached $3.4 billion last year, a nearly 11 percent increase over 2022.

The senior fraud complaint form is accessible on oag.ok.gov by clicking on the "Complaints & Tiplines" tab at the top of the page. https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/e6a1ccdb816a45c699cdc18e17726153

