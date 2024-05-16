Coast to Coast Pickleball Sponsors Tournament for Firefighter Mental Health
We at Coast to Coast are thrilled to announce our sponsorship of a pickleball tournament focused on raising awareness of firefighter suicide and mental health.
Pickleball is more than just a sport; it’s a community builder and a way to support each other. We are thrilled to be part of this event and to contribute to its success.”WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coast to Coast Pickleball Apparel, a leading provider of quality pickleball gear and apparel, is proud to announce its sponsorship of an upcoming pickleball tournament dedicated to raising awareness and support for firefighter mental health and suicide prevention. The event, organized by Kris Emond, a local firefighter/paramedic and pickleball enthusiast, will take place on May 18, 2024, in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Coast to Coast is committed to supporting our community heroes and the mental well-being of those who serve. The tournament will benefit the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance, a 501c3 organization dedicated to aiding firefighters, EMS, and dispatch personnel affected by suicide.
As part of the sponsorship, Coast to Coast, www.coasttocoastpickleball.com, will provide gift cards, coupons, and custom-designed pickleball stickers for a silent auction. All proceeds from the auction will directly support the alliance’s crucial services. Additionally, the event will feature special appearances, including the CEO of the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance, who is also an avid pickleball player.
"We are honored to support such an important cause and to help shine a light on mental health issues within the firefighter community," said Daniel Milkie, spokesperson for Coast to Coast. "Pickleball is more than just a sport; it’s a community builder and a way to support each other. We are thrilled to be part of this event and to contribute to its success."
The tournament promises to be a significant event with professional pickleball exhibitions, community matches, and more. It aims not only to raise funds but also to foster camaraderie and support among firefighters and the wider community through the sport of pickleball.
For more information about Coast to Coast Pickleball, visit their website, www.coasttocoastpickleball.com.
