Apache enhances operations and improves business results by realigning union services
Apache’s Skyway union business focuses on creating value through innovative solutions
We aim to create value, foster collaborations and establish a stronger foothold in the industry landscape as we deliver on the promise of operational excellence through safe, innovative solutions.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apache Industrial (Apache) announces moves to align and position Skyway Canada and Skyway USA under one union umbrella to enhance operations, improve business results and continue developing a strong safety culture throughout the industrial and commercial services organization.
— John Grassa, president of Skyway Canada
Apache rebranded its U.S. union business unit as Skyway USA. Apache’s North American union businesses, Skyway Canada and Skyway USA, now fall under unified leadership of John Grassa, president of Skyway Canada. Skyway USA, formerly branded as Apache Industrial United, maintains its presence across Folcroft, Pa.; Crown Point, Ind.; Anacortes, Wash.; Benicia, Calif. and Southern California.
Apache has notified customers and suppliers of changes to ensure a seamless transition.
“Aligning our organization more efficiently under a single experienced leader, Grassa, best positions us to achieve safety and operational excellence coupled with improved business results,” states Stephen Hillier, Chief Executive Officer of Apache. “We are committed to providing safe, innovative solutions while aligning ourselves with industrial and commercial clients to reimagine the future.”
Grassa is a 37-year veteran of operations, sales, and executive management in the industrial and commercial services industry. Prior to joining Skyway Canada as President in 2021, Grassa served in multiple executive positions with PERI Formwork and Scaffold Systems. After heading up sales and operations for North America, Grassa worked internationally to build new industrial companies on a global scale, introducing integrated scaffold programs to industrial clients, according to Apache.
Recently named to support Grassa in the Skyway USA alignment are Darin Paschall, Vice President-Eastern Skyway USA, and Craig Nicholson, Jr., Vice President-Western Skyway USA. Both leaders have been integral in the success of the US union operations for some time.
Paschall and Nicholson have decades of experience in operations, sales, project management and executive management and have worked on high-profile projects, such as expanding the Ohio Valley Oil, Gas, Power and Petrochemical markets and building Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Additionally, Nicholson is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Paschall and Nicholson will be supported by experienced managers and team members across industrial locations.
“This new structure combines resources and expertise that will unlock new opportunities for innovation and competitiveness,” acknowledges Grassa. “We aim to create value, foster collaborations and establish a stronger foothold in the industry landscape as we deliver on the promise of operational excellence through safe, innovative solutions for our customers.”
About Apache Industrial
Skyway USA is a subsidiary of Apache Industrial, a leading provider of industrial craft services that is recognized for delivering exceptional services and keeping people safe. Apache maintains offices, operating centers and laydown yards in multiple locations across the United States and Canada. To learn more about Apache Industrial, visit www.apacheip.com
Dennis Winkler
Apache Industrial
+1 713-259-0195
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram