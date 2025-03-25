Apache Showcases Culture of Excellence with Industry Awards

David Pugh, Chair of ABC National Board presents ABC's National Safety Excellence Award to Apache Industrial's Zeke Smith, Director of Leadership and Workforce Development (right) and Evan Brown, Director, Health & Safety -Texas Operations (left). Apache Industrial earns ABC National's Top Performer award for achievements in health and safety, quality, diversity and project excellence.

Apache Industrial earns awards and recognitions for outstanding achievements in construction leadership, innovation and health and safety.

Apache is all-in committed to a culture of safety and excellence. Our employees work tirelessly to make our projects the safest, most efficient and highest performing job sites in the industry.” — Stephen Hillier, Apache CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apache Industrial (Apache) recently received several awards and recognitions from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC). The national construction trade association awarded Apache for its outstanding achievements in construction and safety. Apache was honored with an ABC National Safety Excellence Award on February 26 for its achievements in leadership, innovation and health and safety. One of just 52 contractors nationwide to be recognized at all levels, Apache was one of 16 to be honored in the level of Excellence. Apache representatives were presented their awards at ABC Convention 2025 in Las Vegas.“Construction companies that exhibit an unrelenting commitment to jobsite safety should be celebrated and honored,” said 2025 Chair of the ABC National Board of Directors David Pugh, partner, Bradley, Birmingham, Ala. “These contractors make a choice every day to create a culture that refuses to compromise on safety, relentlessly ensuring every employee leaves the jobsite in the same or better condition every day. Among these safety winners are several ABC Top Performers, ranked by work hours. Thank you to these safety leaders for the example they set for this industry.”Earlier in February, Apache was named an ABC Top Performer for achievements in health and safety, quality, diversity and project excellence. To be eligible ABC Top Performers must have earned the Accredited Quality Contractor (AQC) credential for a commitment to corporate responsibility in quality, health and safety, talent management, education and community relations. Top Performers must also earn gold status or higher in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System. According to ABC, Top-performing contractors are nearly seven times safer than the U.S. industry average. Apache was the top ranked ABC specialty contractor and renewables contractor and ranked first amongst all Texas-based contractors. The company also ranked third among ABC trade contractors, sixth among industrial contractors and seventh overall, out of ABC’s approximately 23,000 member companies – on ABC’s 2025 Top 250 Performers list.“Apache is all-in committed to a culture of safety and excellence. Our employees work tirelessly to make our projects the safest, most efficient and highest performing job sites in the industry,” offered Stephen Hillier, Apache CEO. “ABC’s awards and recognitions are a testament to our team’s steadfast commitment to Apache’s principles. Everyone who wears the Apache name should take pride in being recognized as an industry leader.”“Every day, the leaders and employees of Apache put in the work and make the decisions that deliver the highest-quality construction services to their communities and embody the highest level of corporate achievement,” said Michael Bellaman, ABC President and CEO, when Apache received its AQC certification in November 2024. “Accredited Quality Contractors are top-performing ABC contractor members that set the standard for safety, culture, workforce development, innovation, merit and quality in the contracting community. Congratulations, you exemplify the best of ABC’s membership.”About Apache IndustrialSkyway USA is a subsidiary of Apache Industrial, a leading provider of industrial craft services that is recognized for delivering exceptional services and keeping people safe. Apache maintains offices, operating centers and laydown yards in multiple locations across the United States and Canada. To learn more about Apache Industrial, visit www.apacheip.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.