JWV’s Statement on U.S. Shipment Arms to Israel

The Jewish War Veterans of the USA (JWV) strongly objects to the U.S. Government’s decision to withhold weapons from the Congressionally passed package and planned shipment to Israel. “The United States must stand with and support the only democratic ally in the region. Withholding weapons from the package sends the wrong message at this sensitive time and conflicts with the U.S. claim of our ironclad commitment to Israel,” said JWV National Commander Colonel Barry Lischinsky (Retired).

“Congress’s bipartisan and supermajority passage should proceed without delay. The U.S. should not undermine Israel’s efforts to defeat Hamas. Withholding the weapons also delays the release of all hostages, including Americans, and could potentially prolong the war.” JWV calls on all government officials to provide all weapons in the package to Israel without delay.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America
Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) of the USA is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the military forces of the United States of America during peacetime and war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, combats antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel.

