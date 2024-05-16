The New Hampshire Spring Turkey Season Is Underway

CONTACT:

Allison Keating: (603) 352-9669

Andrew Timmins: (603) 271-2461

May 17, 2024

Concord, NH –The Granite State’s spring turkey hunting season is now at its midpoint. The youth weekend took place on April 27–28 and the regular spring season, which began on May 1, will conclude on May 31. All indications suggest that the season is off to a successful start for New Hampshire turkey hunters. Preliminary results show that 360 turkeys were harvested during the youth weekend, which represents a 25% decrease from last year’s total of 483 birds.

As of May 14, 3,257 turkeys have been recorded, which is comparable (-15%) to the 2023 harvest at this point in the season (3,849 turkeys). These preliminary results represent online registrations and approximately one-half of traditional in-person check stations. Results will be updated as more registrations are received, with final harvest numbers being reported after the season closes.

Hunters who successfully harvested a turkey in 2023 should have received a Turkey Hunter Survey in the mail. NH Fish and Game reminds hunters who received these survey cards to please fill them out and mail them back by June 10, 2024, to be entered into a raffle drawing. The information provided by hunters through this survey provides valuable insight regarding both turkey and furbearer species management. The survey is conducted in partnership with the New Hampshire Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, which generously donates raffle prizes in support of this continued wildlife-monitoring effort.

“Last spring and summer did not offer ideal weather conditions for breeding productivity,” said Allison Keating, the NH Fish and Game Department’s Turkey Project Leader. “Above average rainfall resulted in many hens renesting, and subsequently a later hatch and decreased brood size. Decreased breeding productivity last year resulted in a lower turkey population, a reduced fall harvest last year, and fewer jakes on the landscape this spring. The spring season will be a successful one for many Granite State turkey hunters, but 2024 will probably not be a record-breaking year.”

“Many hunters have already tagged out for the year by filling both of their tags this spring,” said Keating. “There is still plenty of time to keep hunting, and the second half of the season is a great opportunity to use the State’s Apprentice Hunting License Program to mentor a new hunter.”

The Apprentice Hunting License allows those age 16 and older interested in trying hunting to do so under the guidance of an experienced hunter without first taking Hunter Education. Learn more by visiting www.huntnh.com/hunting/apprentice.html or calling 603-271-3422 for more information. All other hunters must have completed a Hunter Education class. To learn more visit www.wildnh.com/hunting/hunter-ed.html.

A New Hampshire turkey license/permit is required for hunters of all ages ($16 for state residents and $31 for nonresidents). Hunters age 16 and older must hold either a current New Hampshire hunting or archery license and a turkey permit. Licenses are available online at https://www.nhfishandgame.com/ or from license agents around the state.

Spring turkey hunters interested in harvesting two male or bearded birds may take one bird statewide and the other may only be taken in WMUs H1, H2, I1, J2, K, L, or M. The first bird must be legally registered before another bird can be harvested.

Turkey hunters who harvest a second bird during the spring season forfeit their chance to take a bird during the statewide fall archery and shotgun seasons. The fall shotgun season is restricted to designated Wildlife Management Units. The fall season allows for the taking of one bird of either sex.

Turkey hunters continue to have the option to register their harvested birds online or in person at a local registration station. Regardless of registration method, all harvested birds must be affixed with the tag that is issued with the hunter’s turkey license immediately upon taking, and all birds must be registered within 24 hours.

With approximately half of New Hampshire turkey hunters registering their harvests online, Fish and Game would like to remind hunters to have a scale and ruler available to take accurate measurements of the weight, and beard and spur lengths of their birds. To learn more about registering your harvest, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/turkey-hunting-new-hampshire/registering-turkey-online.

Wild turkey management is funded, in part, through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife Restoration Program.