American Made Griddle Converts Into Oven
American Portable fireplace manufacture does it again with new non electric pellet fired cooking appliances.
American Made Outdoor Living products made entirely in Oregon is our profession. Constant innovation continues the growth of our small business.”SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of adversity comes resilience, and for Timber Stoves, makers of the Original Wood Pellet Patio Heater, the journey to redemption began on October 9th, 2021. A devastating fire engulfed the historic "Old Wilco Building," their home and heart of operations. Yet, from the ashes, a new chapter emerged.
Established in 2010 in the wood pellet innovation hub of Mt. Angel, Oregon, Timber Stoves embodies the spirit of American craftsmanship and community. The commitment to quality, innovation in gravity-fed technologies, and manufacturing entirely in the USA has been the cornerstone of their identity. Simply put, Timber Stoves aims to bring people together, and a warm fire is their conduit.
The fire that razed their building could have spelled the end, but Timber Stoves refused to falter. Within a mere four months, they had secured a new building, replaced all equipment, and resumed full production. Their resilience knew no bounds as they navigated through their third building since the fire and even secured land for a new facility, slated to break ground in the Fall of 2024.
Looking ahead, Timber Stoves sees a bright future illuminated by the dedication of their team. Hailing from the heart of Oregon's valley, these men are not just building products; they're building a legacy. Guided by principles of excellence, selflessness, and solidarity, they are determined to weather any storm that comes their way.
"Innovation is the heart of our business," remarks a spokesperson for Timber Stoves. "We are relentless in our pursuit of improvement, constantly seeking to breathe life into new concepts and technologies."
As Timber Stoves charts its course forward, the world is invited to join their journey. Follow @TimberStoves on social media or subscribe to their email list for the latest updates and insights into their remarkable story of redemption.
