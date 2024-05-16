Comer Statement on the White House’s Executive Privilege Claim Over Biden Audio Recordings

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the following statement on the White House asserting executive privilege over the audio recordings of President Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Hur about his willful retention of classified documents:

“It’s a five-alarm fire at the White House. Clearly President Biden and his advisors fear releasing the audio recordings of his interview because it will again reaffirm to the American people that President Biden’s mental state is in decline. The House Oversight Committee requires these recordings as part of our investigation of President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents. The White House is asserting executive privilege over the recordings, but it has already waived privilege by releasing the transcript of the interview. Today’s Hail Mary from the White House changes nothing for our committee. The House Oversight Committee will move forward with its markup of a resolution and report recommending to the House of Representatives that Attorney General Garland be held in contempt of Congress for defying a lawful subpoena.”

READ MORE:

Resolution and report recommending that the House of Representatives find U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress

Chairmen Comer and Jordan Subpoena DOJ for Special Counsel Hur Investigation Documents

Comer: The White House Refuses to Be Transparent About President Biden’s Mishandling of Classified Documents

Comer Issues Subpoena to Former White House Counsel Dana Remus as Part of Classified Documents Probe